8 people injured in explosion at Mangalore Refinery, incident shakes nearby buildings

Bengaluru:

At least eight people sustained injuries in an explosion on the premises of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) near the city on Wednesday, causing panic in the surrounding areas for a while. An MRPL official said a contract laborer sustained 35 per cent burn injuries. The blast was reported inside the MRPL premises and its effects were felt in several surrounding areas.

The intensity of the blast was so great that the administrative office building of the Mangaluru International Airport at Bazpe was shaken as well as houses and buildings in Jokatte and surrounding areas.The blast shook the windows of the administrative office of Mangaluru International Airport. The incident reportedly caused a brief panic among staff and others at the airport.

Blast was felt in Jokatte village adjacent to MRPL complex

The blast was also felt in Jokatte village adjacent to the MRPL complex. The doors and windows of the Jokatte Gram Panchayat office and nearby houses were also broken. After the blast, black smoke started rising in the sky from the MRPL unit and the smoke was visible from several kilometers away.

The blast was reported in the CHT unit, the MRPL said in a statement. Two persons injured in the plant - one person Rajesh Baptist in the plant sustained burn injuries( 35 percent ) and was shifted to Srinivasa hospital for treatment. Doctor said he's out of danger.

Mangaluru airport conducts visual inspection

Based on the advice of the district administration, the Mangaluru airport is conducting a visual inspection of vital installations in and around the airport, including the Precision Approach Lighting Category I systems and peripheral roads, to check their operational readiness soon after the blast was reported.

Because of the massive blast, thick plumes of black smoke were seen rising from the MRPL premises as fire and emergency teams rushed to the site for rescue operation. And additional fire tenders from Mangaluru were also sent to the refinery to assist in the response. A few ambulances were also seen leaving the premises to help in the rescue operations.

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