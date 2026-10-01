'Why is Rahul Gandhi silent?': BJP's Sambit Patra targets Congress over alleged paper leak in Karnataka

Bengaluru:

The Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP has slammed Congress and LoP Rahul Gandhi for remaining silent over alleged corruption and a paper leak in Karnataka. At a press conference, BJP MP Sambit Patra has raised questions on serious misconduct in the veterinary officers' recruitment exam held on January 8 and 9, 2026. "Between January 8-9, the KPSC conducted the Veterinary Officer recruitment exam, and exactly one day prior, on January 7, 2026, the paper was leaked. This exam was held for 1,400 students, of whom 400 were to be selected, but ultimately, a massive revelation came to light.

When a failed candidate who had appeared for the exam later learned that even those who weren't good students had been selected, and through a sting operation, the matter of money transactions came to the fore, that student S. Manjunath exposed it. Later, the state's CIB and the central ED conducted an investigation," said Sambit Patra in a post on X.

What happened?

IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar who was detained earlier for the alleged irregularities in the veterinary officers' exam sold the papers for Rs 30 to 40 lakh. A candidate name S. Manjunath who failed in the veterinary officers exam made a sting operation and expose the alleged money trail in the veterinary officers' recruitment exam.

A total of Rs 1.52 crore were collected, out of which, Rs 1.3 crore was given to Gyanendra Kumar. Gangwar was serving as the Controller of Examinations at the Karnataka Public Service Commission when the alleged irregularities in the veterinary officers' examination took place. The examination was conducted by the KPSC for the recruitment of veterinary officers for the Animal Husbandry Department.

The case was initially registered at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station. It was later transferred to the CID on July 28 for further investigation. The complaint was filed by Manjunath, who alleged irregularities by KPSC officials in the recruitment examination for veterinary officers in the Animal Husbandry Department. Following the transfer, the CID took up the investigation into the allegations and has been questioning individuals linked to the examination process.

A recent ED raid also uncovered money trail in KPSC exam and candidates have confirmed of paying money to clear the exam. The High Court has now formed an SIT to investigate this matter.

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