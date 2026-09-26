School holiday declared in Chhattisgarh amid heavy rain, flood-like situation, check when classes to resume

Raipur:

Keeping in mind, the heavy rain and flood-like situations in the state, the Chhattisgarh government on Saturday declared a holiday for schools across the state. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, in a post on 'X' on Friday, announced closure of all government, private and aided schools, saying that the safety of students is the top priority. Classes might resume after the flood situation improves.

He further said that heavy rainfall could lead to waterlogging, rising water levels in rivers and streams and transportation difficulties in several areas, and the decision was taken to ensure that children don't face any risk.

CM instructs officials to conduct rescue operations

Apart from this, the chief minister instructed district collectors to conduct relief and rescue operations with full vigilance in view of flooding and waterlogging caused by continuous rainfall, including in the Bastar division which comprises seven districts, another statement said.

"There should be no delay in providing assistance to people in need in affected areas. Keeping the safety of citizens as the highest priority, the administration should remain prepared to deal with every situation," the release quoted Sai as saying.

The chief minister also directed officials to monitor the situation, with special attention to villages and settlements in low-lying areas and those located near rivers and streams. The development comes as incessant heavy rains pounded several parts of the state on Friday, inundating low-lying areas, swelling rivers and cutting off remote settlements in the Bastar region.

Meanwhile, he asked relief and rescue teams to remain ready with necessary resources and directed district administrations, police, urban local bodies, panchayats, and other departments to work in coordination so that immediate assistance is provided in any emergency. The chief minister also directed officials to ensure safe shelters, food, drinking water, medicines and other essential facilities as required.

One dead due to heavy rains in Kondagaon district

Because of the heavy rains, a casualty was reported in Kondagaon district, where a 40-year-old farmer drowned after falling into a flooded drain while catching a fish in a partially submerged paddy field on Friday, officials said.

It should be noted that between June 1 and September 25, the state recorded an average of 1,082.4 mm rainfall, which is 100.1 per cent of its 10-year seasonal benchmark of 1,081.5 mm. Over the past 24 hours alone, the state received an average precipitation of 52.8 mm.

Balrampur records highest rainfall

The IMD stated that Balrampur recorded the highest rainfall relative to its seasonal average at 169.4 per cent (1,527.7 mm), while Narayanpur recorded the highest cumulative rainfall at 1,600.4 mm, it said.

However, some of the districts have received below-normal rainfall such as Surguja recorded 606.6 mm (75.5 per cent), Jashpur 828.7 mm (79.7 per cent), Kabirdham 672 mm (82.2 per cent), Bemetara 597.1 mm (74.5 per cent) and Kanker 1,110.7 mm (75.9 per cent). Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki recorded 74.7 per cent and Bijapur 78.7 per cent of normal rainfall. Rainfall in Bastar, Dantewada, Bijapur, Sukma, Korba, Janjgir-Champa, Durg and Rajnandgaon was close to normal.

With inputs from PTI

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