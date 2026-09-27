CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 this week? Know how to download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 exam dates 2027 is likely to be released this week, going with the previous year's trends. Last year, CBSE 10th and 12th tentative date sheet was released on September 24, with the final exam schedule got released on October 30.

How to download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027

The students can check and download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet on the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in, once released. To download CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam date 2027, candidates need to visit the official portal - cbse.gov.in and click on CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule PDF link. CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in Click on CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 10th, 12th sample paper released

CBSE Class 10 and 12 sample paper has been released, the students can check and download CBSE 10th and 12th sample paper 2027 on the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in.

To download CBSE 10th and 12th subject-wise sample paper, candidates need to click on the class-wise subject-wise sample paper link. CBSE 10th and 12th class-wise subject-wise sample paper PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th class-wise subject-wise sample paper PDF and take a print out.

CBSE 10th Phase One Date sheet 2026

February 17- Maths Standard, Basic

February 18- Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Fin Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Health Care, Apparel, Multi-Media, Data Science, Electronics and Hardware, Foundation Skill For Sciences, Design Thinking and Innovation.

February 20- Beauty and Wellness, Marketing and Sales, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Physical Activity Trainer

February 21- English (Communicative), English (Language and Literature)

February 23- French

February 24- Urdu Course- A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu- Telangana

February 25- Science

February 26- Home Science

February 27- Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, Urdu

March 2- Hindi

March 3- Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bhasa Melayu, Elements of Business, Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy

March 5- Painting

March 6- Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok

March 7- Social Science

March 9- Telugu, Arabic, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Thai.

CBSE 12th exam dates 2026

February 20- Physics

February 21- Business Studies, Administration

February 23- Psychology

February 26- Geography

February 28- Chemistry

March 9- Mathematics, Applied Mathematics

March 12- English core, elective

March 14- Home Science

March 16- Hindi Elective, Core

March 18- Economics

March 20- Marketing

March 23- Political Science

March 27- Biology

March 28- Accountancy

March 30- History

April 4- Sociology.

For details on CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet, sample paper 2027, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

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