Bangladeshi man, accused in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, seeks to plead guilty; asks court for leniency

Mumbai:

A Bangladeshi national accused of stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan inside his Bandra residence in January 2025 has approached a Mumbai court seeking permission to plead guilty in the case. Mohammad Shariful Islam, who has been in judicial custody since his arrest, also sought leniency from the court through his lawyer. Islam moved the application before the court on Friday, expressing his willingness to admit guilt in the case. His lawyer, Vipul Dushing, confirmed that the accused has sought to plead guilty and requested the court to take a lenient view. The court has sought a response from the prosecution on the application. The matter has now been adjourned to September 11, when the court is expected to consider the prosecution's stand.

The latest development comes shortly after the court formally framed charges against Islam. Earlier this month, additional sessions judge GP Deshmukh framed charges, clearing the way for the trial to proceed.

Islam faces charges under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to robbery involving the use of a deadly weapon, causing grievous hurt and house trespass. Charges have also been invoked under applicable provisions of the Foreigners Act and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules. The framing of charges marked a significant step in the case, as the allegations against the accused were formally set out before the trial stage.

What happened inside Saif Ali Khan's Bandra home?

The case stems from the incident of January 16, 2025, when an intruder allegedly entered Saif Ali Khan's 12th-floor apartment in the upscale Bandra area of Mumbai. The actor was repeatedly stabbed with a knife during the incident. Khan, who was 54 at the time, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital. He underwent emergency surgery following the attack and was discharged from the hospital five days later.

Accused arrested two days after attack

Mohammad Shariful Islam was arrested two days after the alleged stabbing and has remained in judicial custody. His latest application represents a major development in the legal proceedings, with the accused now seeking to plead guilty instead of contesting the charges through a full trial. The court's next decision will depend on the prosecution's response to his plea and the applicable legal procedure.

(With inputs from PTI)

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