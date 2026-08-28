B Nagendra resigns from Karnataka Cabinet, says he was targeted by 'Manuwadis': Why did he quit?

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Planning and Statistics Minister B Nagendra on Friday announced his resignation from the state cabinet, within 25 days of assuming office, over the alleged Valmiki Corporation scam and said the Manuwadis 'targeted' him because they don't want tribal man to grow.

BJP can't scare me with ED or CBI: B Nagendra

Saying that they (BJP) can't scare him with ED or CBI. He broke down on Friday evening as he announced his resignation from DK Shivakumar's Karnataka Cabinet amid continuous backlash from the BJP over corruption allegations that had forced him to quit two years earlier too. However, he had made a comeback in the first week of August when Shivakumar replaced Siddaramaiah as chief minister in the Congress government.

"I am resigning of my own will to avoid the embarrassment that may cost my party because of unnecessary allegations made by the opposition party against me," he said.

BJP reacts to B Nagendra’s resignation

BJP State President BY Vijayendra says, "Our fight in the Rs 185 crore illegal transfer case of Valmiki Development Corporation is not limited to the resignation of Minister Nagendra alone. The money reserved for the development of oppressed communities must be fully returned to the Valmiki Development Corporation's account. The masks of the big 'sharks' behind this illegal act must be removed, and the truth must come out completely. The resignation of the minister is one issue, but bringing back the corporation's money and using it for the development of oppressed communities is an even more important issue. Our fight will not stop until the entire Rs 185 crore is credited to the corporation's account. We had earlier said that big sharks are involved in this case. There is also widespread discussion that kickbacks have been paid to the Congress high command. The truth of these allegations must come out through investigation. Legal action must be taken against whoever is involved, no matter how influential they are."

BJP continued allegations of irregularities of Rs 89 crore against him

The development comes as the main Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continued allegations of irregularities of Rs 89 crore in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

The corruption issue came to limelight after the corporation's accounts officer Chandrasekharan P died by suicide in May 2024, leaving behind a note alleging unauthorised transfer of funds.

Further probes found large sums were transferred from the corporation's bank accounts to various other accounts. The announcement about his resignation came shortly after he said he would meet Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and reveal his decision in a press conference.

Nagendra, who was reinstated in the Karnataka Cabinet earlier this month, alleged that he was being targeted under a conspiracy and said the BJP could not intimidate him through central investigative agencies.

Why was B Nagendra removed from Siddaramaiah cabinet?

It should be noted that B Nagendra resigned from Siddaramaiah's cabinet in June 2024 due to allegations of diverting funds from the Valmiki Corporation without approval. He was reinstated into the cabinet on August 3 this year and given the responsibility of Minister of Planning and Statistics. B. Nagendra was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in July 2024 and was arrested after a lengthy interrogation.

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