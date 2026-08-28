Toxic crosses Rs 150 crore in India, here's how much Yash's film earned on Day 3 as per early estimates

New Delhi:

Yash's Toxic has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in India, with the film continuing its theatrical run on Day 3. The film released on a clear window, without any major clash from both Bollywood and South. The film has been helmed by Geetu Mohandas.

Toxic Day 3 box office collection

On Friday, that is, the Raksha Bandhan day, the Yash-starrer collected Rs 14.20 crore in India net, as per the latest figures. The film was screened across 14,148 shows and recorded an occupancy of 20.9% on Day 3. The final collection for the day is yet to be reported.

Toxic opened strongly with Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1. The film then collected Rs 37.65 crore on its second day. With another Rs 14.20 crore on Day 3 so far, Yash's film has reached Rs 152.95 crore in India net.

The film's India gross collection has also climbed to Rs 182.61 crore. With the third day's final numbers still awaited, the total could see a further change.

Toxic continues its box office run

Yash's film recorded 24,579 shows on its opening day and had an occupancy of 56.1%. On Day 2, it had 22,629 shows with 26.6% occupancy.

On Friday, the number of shows stood at 14,148, while occupancy was recorded at 20.9%. Toxic has now crossed the Rs 150 crore India net milestone, with the final Day 3 figures still to come.

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead and in a dual role. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. Yash takes on dual roles in the film, playing Raya and Rumi. While many were left wondering whether the film would return for Toxic Part 2, the climax scene makes it highly unlikely. Besides, neither Yash nor the makers have hinted at a sequel.

The film has received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, making it an adults-only theatrical release. Toxic has been made in Kannada and English and is scheduled to release worldwide on August 26, 2026. The film is also expected to release in several languages across India.

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