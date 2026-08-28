Bihar launches ‘Vidya Saathi’ teacher support app for JEE, NEET aspirants

Patna:

The Bihar government has launched "Vidya Saathi" app for board exams, JEE, NEET aspirants. The 24x7 interactive learning platform will provide free, one-to-one academic support to 9th to 12th standard students. Around 75,000 teachers will be available round the clock to provide one-on-one academic support to students.

How will the "Vidya Saathi" app benefit students?

For the matric, Class 10 exam aspirants, the app will provide teachers' guidance across subjects, while for the intermediate, 12th Science stream students, the facility will support board exams along with JEE and NEET preparations. The platform will also provide digital study material to students from Class 9 to 12. The students from 700 Saraswati Vidya Niketan model schools cross the state are now receiving free unlimited education through the app, Bihar School Exam Board in a post on X mentioned. Whether it's a doubt or a topic - arrangement to study anytime within 24 hours with a teacher of your choice to understand it, it added.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary sees the initiative as a significant step towards providing quality education to students and board exam aspirants. "The primary purpose of the Vidya Sathi app is to provide students studying in model schools with the facility of online learning 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in addition to their school studies. Through this, students can easily prepare for competitive exams including medical and engineering," the minister said.

'Fail' word to be dropped from Bihar Board students' marksheets

The word "fail" will be dropped from Bihar Board students' marksheets, instead, the phrase "Eligible for Skill Training" will be used on the certificates, said Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari. The education minister stated that rules will be amended to this effect, and the Education Department will soon issue the necessary directives to the Bihar School Examination Board. A child's talent is not diminished simply by failing to secure expected marks in an examination, therefore, words like "Fail" will not be used on the certificate, said the minister.

According to the minister, special classes would be conducted for a month for students appearing in the matriculation supplementary examination. The objective is to provide students with an opportunity for better preparation and to ensure their success.

Also Read:

NLSIU cancels convocation for graduating batch amid CJI Surya Kant's presence row