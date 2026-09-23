Cyclone Arnab LIVE Updates: Heavy rains in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh; deep depression to make landfall tonight

Heavy rain lashed southern and coastal Odisha on Wednesday as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal moved towards the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast, prompting authorities to evacuate at least 5,000 people to safer locations.

Rainfall intensified across the state, which has been receiving showers since Tuesday. Semiliguda in Koraput recorded the highest rainfall of 230 mm in the 24 hours till 8:30 am, followed by 161 mm in Jeypore, also in Koraput, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

More than 16 locations across Odisha recorded over 10 cm of rainfall during the period.

Cyclone Arnab landfall time and place

According to the IMD, the deep depression was moving towards the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast at around 5 kmph and was centred at 11:30 am about 50 km southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 120 km east-northeast of Visakhapatnam, 150 km south of Gopalpur and 240 km south-southwest of Puri.

The deep depression is predicted to make landfall on the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur, close to Kalingapatnam tonight around midnight.

In Gajapati district, authorities shifted around 5,000 people, including pregnant women and elderly residents, to cyclone shelters and temporary relief camps as a precaution. Cooked food is also being provided to those evacuated.

The district administration has identified 140 landslide-prone areas and is closely monitoring the situation.

Red alert in Odisha amid heavy rains

Officials reported rainwater entering homes, trees being uprooted, houses collapsing, and muddy water flowing down hills in Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Nabarangpur districts.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas and extremely heavy rain at isolated places in southern Odisha on Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places on Friday and Saturday.

A red alert has been issued for Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur, with more than 20 cm of rainfall expected in these districts over the next 24 hours. Nabarangpur has also been placed under a red warning for Thursday.

Several districts in southern and coastal Odisha have been issued an orange alert, with rainfall of 12-20 cm forecast.

Squally weather is also expected under the influence of the system, with wind speeds likely to reach 55-65 kmph until Thursday evening.

Also Read:

Cyclone Arnab forming in Bay of Bengal? IMD warns deep depression to make landfall today, Odisha on alert