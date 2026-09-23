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Cyclone Arnab LIVE Updates: Heavy rains in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh; deep depression to make landfall tonight

Written By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

Cyclone in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh LIVE: According to IMD, the deep depression was moving towards the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast at around 5 kmph and was centred at 11:30 am about 50 km southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 120 km east-northeast of Visakhapatnam, 150 km south of Gopalpur.

The deep depression is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur, near Kalingapatna, tonight.
The deep depression is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur, near Kalingapatna, tonight. Image Source : PTI

Heavy rain lashed southern and coastal Odisha on Wednesday as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal moved towards the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast, prompting authorities to evacuate at least 5,000 people to safer locations.

Rainfall intensified across the state, which has been receiving showers since Tuesday. Semiliguda in Koraput recorded the highest rainfall of 230 mm in the 24 hours till 8:30 am, followed by 161 mm in Jeypore, also in Koraput, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

More than 16 locations across Odisha recorded over 10 cm of rainfall during the period.

Cyclone Arnab landfall time and place

According to the IMD, the deep depression was moving towards the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast at around 5 kmph and was centred at 11:30 am about 50 km southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 120 km east-northeast of Visakhapatnam, 150 km south of Gopalpur and 240 km south-southwest of Puri.

The deep depression is predicted to make landfall on the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur, close to Kalingapatnam tonight around midnight.

In Gajapati district, authorities shifted around 5,000 people, including pregnant women and elderly residents, to cyclone shelters and temporary relief camps as a precaution. Cooked food is also being provided to those evacuated.

The district administration has identified 140 landslide-prone areas and is closely monitoring the situation.

Red alert in Odisha amid heavy rains

Officials reported rainwater entering homes, trees being uprooted, houses collapsing, and muddy water flowing down hills in Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Nabarangpur districts.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas and extremely heavy rain at isolated places in southern Odisha on Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places on Friday and Saturday.

A red alert has been issued for Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur, with more than 20 cm of rainfall expected in these districts over the next 24 hours. Nabarangpur has also been placed under a red warning for Thursday.

Several districts in southern and coastal Odisha have been issued an orange alert, with rainfall of 12-20 cm forecast.

Squally weather is also expected under the influence of the system, with wind speeds likely to reach 55-65 kmph until Thursday evening.

Also Read:

Cyclone Arnab forming in Bay of Bengal? IMD warns deep depression to make landfall today, Odisha on alert

Live updates :Cyclone Arnab live tracker odisha andhra pradesh imd weather update

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  • 4:18 PM (IST)Sep 23, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Latest update from IMD on deep depression in Bay of Bengal

    The depression over the westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression at 5:30 pm IST on September 22, 2026, over the same region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

    The system moved westwards at a speed of around 5 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 8:30 am IST on September 23 near latitude 18.0°N and longitude 84.6°E, about 60 km southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 140 km east-northeast of Visakhapatnam, 150 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha and 240 km south-southwest of Puri.

    The IMD said the deep depression is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur, close to Kalingapatnam, by the night of September 23.

  • 4:15 PM (IST)Sep 23, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Heavy rains predicted in parts of West Bengal

    A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of West Bengal until Saturday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

    Coastal areas of the state, which have been witnessing heavy rain since Tuesday night, are likely to receive very heavy showers as the system crosses the coasts of south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh, the weather office said on Wednesday.

  • 4:12 PM (IST)Sep 23, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Heavy rains lash Odisha as deep depression heads for coast, Koraput worst-hit

    Several parts of Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh received heavy rainfall in the 24 hours ending September 23 as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal moved closer to the coast.

    Similiguda in Koraput recorded the highest rainfall at 230.2 mm, followed by Jeypore in the same district with 161.6 mm. Palasa in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam recorded 141.4 mm, while Borigumma in Koraput received 138.2 mm.

    Tentulikhunti in Nabarangpur recorded 138 mm, followed by Sompeta in Srikakulam at 134.6 mm, Nandahandi in Nabarangpur at 128 mm and Balasore at 126.4 mm.

  • 4:12 PM (IST)Sep 23, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    IMD Advisory for Fishermen

    The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal and Odisha coasts and the north Bay of Bengal until Friday.

    Squally weather is expected to prevail in the region, with wind speeds likely to reach 55-65 kmph.

  • 4:12 PM (IST)Sep 23, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    When will Cyclone Arnab make landfall in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh?

    The deep depression over the westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to cross the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur, close to Kalingapatnam, by the night of September 23, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

    Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy showers, is expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Odisha and Chhattisgarh on September 23 and 24.

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