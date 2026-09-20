Two days left for CAT registration 2026; know how to apply at iimcat.ac.in

Just two days left for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2026) registration which is scheduled to be closed on Tuesday, September 22. The candidates can apply for CAT 2026 on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. CAT is scheduled to be held on November 29, the admit card will be released on November 4.

How to apply for CAT 2026 at iimcat.ac.in

The candidates can follow these steps to apply for CAT 2026 on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. To apply for CAT 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT registration link. Enter details in the CAT 2026 application form and upload required documents. Pay CAT 2026 application fee and click on submit. Save CAT application form pdf and take a print out.

Visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in Click on CAT registration 2026 link Fill the CAT application form with details Upload required documents Pay CAT application fee Click on submit Save CAT application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CAT application fee 2026

The CAT application fee for General, EWS, and NC-OBC categories will be Rs 2,700. For SC, ST and PwD candidates, the registration fee is Rs 1,350.

CAT paper pattern 2026

CAT exam is designed to assess a candidate's verbal, logical and quantitative aptitude through three sections. Based on the previous academic cycle, the paper is expected to comprise the following sections

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Section III: Quantitative Ability (QA)

The exam duration is expected to remain 120 minutes. Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for each section and will not be allowed to switch between sections while attempting the paper. This sectional time limit makes time management a crucial aspect of the examination strategy.

CAT admit card date 2026

CAT admit card will be released on November 4, the candidates can check and download CAT hall ticket on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. To download CAT admit card 2026, candidates need to follow these steps -

Visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in Click on CAT hall ticket pdf link Enter login credentials - application number, password CAT hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen Save CAT admit card PDF and take a print out.

For details on CAT 2026, please visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in.

Also Read:

NEET PG answer key 2026 at nbe.edu.in shortly; know how to download