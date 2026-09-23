Taiwan, Tehran, tariffs on table as Trump hosts Xi Jinping for high-stakes Washington summit

Washington:

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a high-stakes summit with US President Donald Trump, with Taiwan, the conflict involving Iran and trade tensions expected to dominate discussions between the two leaders. The meeting marks their second summit this year, as Washington and Beijing seek to manage tensions across economic, technological and geopolitical fronts.

Trump is set to personally receive Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, an unusual airport welcome for a visiting foreign leader. Xi is accompanied by senior Chinese officials, including Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has described the second Xi-Trump meeting within six months as a milestone of historic significance. The talks are expected to cover trade and tariffs, artificial intelligence, technology, critical minerals, Taiwan, Iran and broader security issues.

The Taiwan question: US arms sale hangs over summit

Taiwan is expected to be one of the most sensitive issues on the agenda. Beijing has repeatedly pressed Washington to halt arms sales to the self-governed island, which China claims as part of its territory.

A proposed US arms package worth about USD 14 billion for Taiwan remains a major point of contention. Trump has previously described the arms sale as a potential negotiating tool in dealings with Beijing, while Taiwan has said it remains confident that US support for its defence capabilities will continue.

China has also warned Washington that Taiwan remains a core issue in bilateral relations. The issue featured prominently during Trump and Xi's meeting in Beijing in May and is expected to be raised again in Washington.

Tehran: Iran conflict adds layer of tension

The ongoing conflict involving Iran is another major issue hanging over the summit. Washington has been pressing Beijing over its economic ties with Tehran, including China's purchases of Iranian oil.

The US-China discussions come as Trump continues diplomatic engagement with Iran while maintaining pressure over Tehran's nuclear programme. Beijing, which maintains close ties with Iran, could face pressure from Washington over its role in the Iranian economy and the wider conflict.

Iran has therefore emerged as an important geopolitical dimension of the Xi-Trump talks, alongside the two countries' competition over trade, technology and critical minerals.

Trade and tariffs

Trade is expected to remain at the heart of the summit, with Washington and Beijing looking to extend a fragile tariff truce and negotiate further reductions in trade barriers.

The two sides are discussing a reciprocal tariff-reduction framework covering products worth around USD 30 billion from each country. Talks have also focused on critical minerals and rare-earth exports, which have become important bargaining points in the broader US-China trade relationship.

Xi's visit comes against the backdrop of continuing US concerns over China's trade practices, while Beijing is seeking greater access to US technology and relief from restrictions affecting its high-tech industries.

With inputs from AP

Also Read:

US, Iran held 'very good' 3-hour meeting at UN, says Trump after threatening to 'annihilate' Tehran