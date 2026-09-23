US, Iran held 'very good' 3-hour meeting at UN, says Trump after threatening to 'annihilate' Tehran

New York:

Shortly after warning he may 'annihilate' the Islamic Republic, US President Donald Trump said that American and Iranian officials met for talks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, and the talks went on for three hours, according to news agency AP. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi took part in a meeting with Trump's roving envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner on Tuesday (local time) at the UN.

'Very good' 3-hour meeting: Trump

Speaking during his bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the US President said the meeting had lasted for three hours and described it as a "very good meeting." "The meeting went very well. It ended an hour ago. It was a meeting that lasted for three hours. They had a very good meeting, a very productive meeting -- they have another one scheduled in the very near future," Trump said.

"I can't imagine why they wouldn't want to do it... In one case, it's obliteration, and the other alternative is potential greatness. It could be a great country," he further said.

Iran sets conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz

After the talks, Witkoff said the United States engaged in lengthy talks with the Iranian delegation through mediators on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, describing the discussions as constructive and promising.

"Today, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, we engaged in lengthy talks with the Iranian delegation through the mediators, who shuttled between the two sides throughout the day. They successfully completed a round of discussions that we hope will prove constructive and promising. The mediators will continue their work," he said.

Iranian state media also confirmed Araghchi held a meeting with American officials on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

According to state broadcaster IRIB, the meeting was held at Witkoff's request. The report cited by Al Jazeera said Araghchi accepted the request to reiterate Iran's conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, including the immediate lifting of the naval blockade, the release of frozen Iranian assets and an end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Trump threatens to 'annihilate' Tehran

Earlier, Trump had threatened in his address to the UN General Assembly that he may 'annihilate' the Islamic Republic if a deal isn't reached soon to end the nearly seven month war.

"I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before? Maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world. Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic, and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? But I believe we'll make a deal right after the election, because it doesn't make sense for them not to," he said.

He also spoke about efforts by the United States Navy to escort oil out of the Strait of Hormuz, saying more oil is flowing than at any point since the start of the war.

(With AP, AFP, ANI inputs)

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