Trade, technology, AI, military ties: What expected to figure in talks between Jinping and Trump

Washington:

US President Donald Trump along with First Lady Melania Trump rolled out a red carpet to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday (local time) for the latter's three-day state visit to the United States at the invitation of US President. The Chinese aircraft carrying Xi and Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan touched down at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland near here at 5.39 pm local time on Wednesday (3.09 am IST, Thursday) for the second summit meeting with Trump in less than six months.

It is interesting to note that this is for the first time since 1962 that a US president had welcomed a leader of a foreign nation at the airport. That year, then president John F Kennedy had welcomed British prime minister Harold Macmillan at the airport. After brief welcome exchange, the two leaders walked down the 100-foot red carpet as a 21-person honour cordon stood in attention, and the US Air Force Band played amid ceremonial cannon fire.

What expected to figure in talks between Jinping and Trump

Apart from other topics, trade tariffs, technology, AI, military ties, conflicts in the Middle East, the Russia-Ukraine war, the arms race in space and US arms sales to Taiwan are expected to figure in talks between Xi and Trump. Moreover, the talks with Trump are expected to cover trade, technology, critical minerals, and broader US-China relations.

(Image Source : INDIA TV )The talks with Trump are expected to cover trade, technology, critical minerals, and broader US-China relations.

Here’s what Marco Rubio said on US-China relation

"The relationship between the United States and China will define the 21st century," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in New York on Wednesday. Rubio further stated that that there were strong disagreements between China and the US on a range of issues and said it would be "irresponsible" if the leadership of the two countries did not interact.

China and US should be partners, not rivals: Jinping

Soon after his arrival, Chinese President Xi Jinping asserted that China and the US should be partners, not rivals and voiced confidence that the two can find a right way to get along in the new era.

China and the US are both great countries, and the two peoples are both great peoples, Xi Jinping said in written speech, state run Xinhua news agency quoted him as saying. Moreover, Xi Jinping noted that he and Trump had agreed to build a China-US relationship of strategic stability during Trump's visit to China in May, which has provided guidance for the future development of bilateral ties.

He said China and the US should work in the same direction, promote a stable relationship featuring cooperation as the mainstay, moderate competition, manageable differences, and promises of peace, Xi said.

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