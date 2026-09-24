Kayadu Lohar goes viral with Yeshanagula from The Paradise, but who is Nani's co-star set to work with Suriya?

Kayadu Lohar has become one of the faces attracting attention around The Paradise, with the film’s song Yeshanagula gaining a strong response online. The folk number, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has crossed 44 million views on YouTube and was reported to have topped the platform's Global Charts.

Kayadu plays Subbu in the film and is paired with Nani, who plays Jadal. With the film released today, there's much curiosity around the actress, who is of Nepali descent with family roots in Assam and was born and raised in Pune, Maharashtra.

Who is Kayadu Lohar?

Kayadu Lohar is an actress who has been steadily building a career across South Indian cinema. She has worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, with her recent projects giving her a wider audience. She first drew attention through Malayalam cinema before moving into Tamil and Telugu projects.

Her Tamil debut Dragon brought her into the spotlight, while she was also seen in Funky, opposite Vishwak Sen, and the Malayalam film Pallichattambi, opposite Tovino Thomas. Her growing line-up includes films in different languages, reflecting the actress’s expanding presence beyond a single industry.

Kayadu Lohar's films with Nani and Suriya

The Paradise is an important addition to Kayadu’s Telugu filmography. The film reunites Nani with Dasara director Srikanth Odela and is set against a period backdrop in Secunderabad. Kayadu plays Subbu, while Raghav Juyal and Mohan Babu are also part of the cast.

She is also set to share screen space with Suriya in an upcoming Hombale Films project directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film marks her first collaboration with Suriya. Her other announced projects include Manjanathi, Idhayam Murali and Thaaram, giving her a slate spread across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema.

From supporting roles to leading parts

Kayadu's recent choices show a shift towards more prominent roles. The Paradise puts her alongside one of Telugu cinema’s established stars, while the Suriya project gives her another major collaboration.

For now, however, it is Yeshanagula that has brought her back into the spotlight. With the song continuing to circulate online and The Paradise now in theatres, Kayadu Lohar is getting a much wider introduction to Telugu audiences.

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