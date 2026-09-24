'Do not let Putin drag you into this war': Ukrainian President Zelenskyy urges India, 46 other nations at UN

New York:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged India and 46 other countries to prevent their citizens from being drawn into the Russia-Ukraine war, alleging that Russia was recruiting foreign nationals for the conflict. He said Russia was recruiting citizens from several countries and sending them to the battlefield.

He alleged that people from these countries were losing their lives in the conflict after being brought to Russia through what he described as 'deception and tricks'.

'Do not let Putin drag you into this war': Zelenskyy

Addressing the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Zelenskyy said, "We know that Russia uses citizens of 47 countries in its war. Ghana, Nepal, Tajikistan, India, Yemen, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cuba, Belarus, Sudan, South Africa, many others. We also see people dying on the battlefield who are not Russians--- people from your countries, 47 countries, who ended up in Russia through deception and tricks."

The Ukrainian President further called for measures to restrict Russia's ability to continue the conflict. "I want to speak directly to every representative of these 47 countries. You know what Russia is doing with your people, your citizens. Take care of them and do not let them end up on another front. Do not let Putin drag you into this war. Limit his room to act, limit his money, limit his war," he added.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, 227 Indian nationals have been recruited into the Russian armed forces, of whom 139 have been discharged while 51 have passed away. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in the first week of September that New Delhi is in constant discussions with Moscow for the release and repatriation of anyone who was there.

'Russia's finances must be stopped': Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian President said that, for the first time in Russia's history, its oil industry, which he described as a source of national pride, was facing severe pressure.

He said Ukraine's objective was not to target oil itself, fuel supplies, factories or ports, but to restrict Russia’s ability to finance and continue the war. "Oil itself is not Ukraine's target, not our target, not gasoline or diesel, not factories or ports. Our target is Russia's ability to finance this war, to drag it out, to make it more brutal and more destructive," he said.

"Russia's finances and Russia's production are what must be stopped if Putin is to be stopped," Zelenskyy added.

India's proposal for safe Black Sea shipping under consideration

The Ukrainian President also highlighted India's role in efforts to reduce the broader impact of the conflict.

Speaking at the Ukraine-led Crimean Platform summit on the sidelines of the United Nations, Zelenskyy said India, Egypt and Turkey had proposed measures to restore safe commercial shipping in the Black Sea. He said Ukraine was ready to support a maritime truce and was awaiting Moscow's response.

"We are waiting for Russia's response. Ukraine is ready ... to ensure safe shipping and food security in the Black Sea if Russia is ready to take real steps towards de-escalation too. We have to start somewhere," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

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