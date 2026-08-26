GATE registration 2027 to begin August 27; know how to apply online, list of documents required

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) registration 2027 will begin on Thursday, August 27. The candidates who wish to apply for GATE 2027 can do so on the official website - gate2027.iitm.ac.in till September 27, 2026. GATE is scheduled to be held on multiple dates between February 6 and 21, 2027.

How to apply for GATE 2027 at gate2027.iitm.ac.in

To apply for GATE 2027, candidates need to visit the official portal - gate2027.iitm.ac.in and click on GATE application process link. Fill the GATE application form with details and upload required documents. Pay GATE 2027 application fee and click on submit. Save GATE 2027 application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - gate2027.iitm.ac.in

Click on GATE 2027 registration link

Fill the GATE application form with details and upload required documents

Pay GATE application fee

Click on submit

Save GATE registration form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must be either:

Currently in the third year or higher of an undergraduate degree program, or

Have completed a degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities from a recognised institution

Degree programs must be approved by MoE/AICTE/UGC/UPSC or their international equivalents.

Application fees

Female/SC/ST/PwD Candidates:

Rs 1,000 per paper (regular) Rs 1,500 per paper (late)

All other Candidates:

Rs 2,000 per paper (regular) Rs 2,500 per paper (late).

Documents required

1. High-quality image of the candidate’s photograph conforming to the requirements specified in the Information Brochure.

2. High-quality image of the candidate’s signature conforming to the requirements specified in the Information Brochure.

3. Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) certificate in PDF format (if applicable).

4. Scanned copy of PwD Certificate in PDF format (if applicable).

5. Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia in PDF format (if applicable).

6. Scanned copy of a valid photo Identity document: Aadhar-UID (preferable)/ Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License.

7. The photo ID must have the Name, the Date of birth of the candidate and a unique photo ID number. This photo ID must be carried in its original form to the examination hall for verification.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an entrance exam conducted in India for admission to technical postgraduate programmes that assess candidate's understanding of various undergraduate subjects. It serves as a gateway for admissions to postgraduate programs like M.Tech, M.E. and direct PhD programmes in prestigious such as IITs, NITs, and IISc. Additionall, many public sector undertakings (PSUs) utilize the GATE score for recruitment purposes.

For details on GATE 2027, please visit the official website - gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

Also Read:

NTA issues show cause notice to Eduquity Career for lapses in conduct of AIAPGET at a centre in Jaipur