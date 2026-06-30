Emraan Hashmi reacts to Awarapan 2 teaser response with heartfelt note, says Shivam never left him

New Delhi:

The teaser of Awarapan 2 has rekindled memories of one of Emraan Hashmi's most loved films and the actor is clearly touched by the response it has received. Days after the teaser dropped, Emraan took to Instagram to thank fans for the affection they continue to show towards Awarapan and its central character, Shivam.

Looking back at the film's journey, Emraan Hashmi admitted that Awarapan has always meant much more to him than just another project in his career.

Emraan Hashmi pens a heartfelt note

'Awarapan has never been just a film for me. It's been 19 years of carrying Shivam with me, wherever I went,' he wrote. The actor went on to thank audiences who have kept the film alive all these years and welcomed the sequel with open arms.

'Thank you for rooting for him, for this grand and loving welcome, and for opening your hearts to everyone who's joined the journey since. Watching this family grow with you has been the best part of all of this,' he added.

See the post here:

His post was soon flooded with comments from fans, many of whom said Awarapan remains one of their favourite films. Others shared that they have been waiting for a sequel for years and are excited to see Shivam return to the big screen.

Why Awarapan still resonates with audiences

Though Awarapan was released way back in 2007, it did not manage to create a huge buzz at the ticket windows. Nevertheless, it earned cult status with time as it gained popularity in the TV space. This has been because of its music, an emotional storyline and a subtle portrayal of the lead character, Shivam by Emraan.

The popularity that this movie has achieved is also reflected in the reception being shown for Awarapan 2. Fans of Emraan have started a debate over how much they are looking forward to the upcoming sequel of Awarapan. Even though little information has been revealed, fans already seem very excited about the same.

It is significant to note that Awarapan 2 will clash with Sunny Deol Lahore 1947 at the box office on August 14, 2026. Apart from Emraan Hashmi, the film also features Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.

Also Read: When will Awarapan 2 release? Emraan Hashmi's film gears up for major box office clash