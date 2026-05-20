Did Anusha Dandekar react with a cryptic post after Karan proposed to Tejasswi? Here's what internet users say

New Delhi:

TV actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash recently grabbed attention after Karan proposed to Tejasswi on the Netflix's show Desi Bling. The moment quickly went viral online, with fans sharing clips and photos from the proposal on social media.

Amid all the buzz around the couple, model and TV personality Anusha Dandekar also shared a cryptic post that caught people's attention online. Although she did not directly mention Karan Kundrra or Tejasswi Prakash, several social media users and Reddit communities started speculating about its connection to their proposal.

Anusha Dandekar shares cryptic post on Instagram

For the unversed, the reality series Desi Bling premiered on Netflix on May 20, 2026. In the latest episode, Karan Kundrra proposed to Tejasswi Prakash, leaving the actress emotional. Soon after, several videos and pictures from the proposal surfaced online. However, Anusha Dandekar shared a cryptic post on Instagram that read, "I am thanking God. #iykyk (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ANUSHA DANDEKAR )Screengrab taken from Anusha Dandekar's Instagram story.

How internet reacts to Anusha Dandekar's Instagram story

Notably, she did not mention any name in the post, but several Reddit users speculated that the message was linked to Karan and Tejasswi’s proposal video. One Reddit user wrote, "You may not like the couple, but for you to literally do this on their day is so low (sic)." Another commented, "Girl move on it’s embarrassing (sic)."

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Desi Bling trailer out: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash have a huge fight as they build a new life in Dubai