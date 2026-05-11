Desi Bling trailer out: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash have a huge fight as they build a new life in Dubai

New Delhi:

Netflix has unveiled the trailer and premiere date for its upcoming reality series Desi Bling, and it promises a glamorous ride through Dubai’s elite desi social scene. Premiering on May 20, the show follows Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash as they enter a world filled with extravagant parties, luxury fashion, billionaires, and complicated social equations.

Desi Bling trailer out

Set against the glittering backdrop of Dubai, the trailer gives viewers a glimpse into a high-profile circle where appearances matter, loyalties shift quickly, and drama is never too far away. From lavish yacht parties and designer-filled wardrobes to emotional confrontations and tense friendships, the series blends glamour with chaos in equal measure. The trailer also teases appearances by Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Sunny Leone, and Vivek Oberoi, adding even more star power to the show’s extravagant setting. Watch it here:

Which socialites will appear on Desi Bling?

Produced by Different Productions, the team behind Dubai Bling, the show also features several prominent names from Dubai’s business and social circles. These include entrepreneur and ANAX Holding chairman Satish Sanpal and Tabinda Sanpal; Decisive Zone CEO Dyuti Parruck and his wife Iryna Kinakh; billionaire businessman Rizwan Sajan alongside Adel Sajan and Sana Sajan; as well as Pamela Serena, content creators Alizey Mirza and Lailli Mirza, and astrologer Janvee Gaur.

Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash talk about Desi Bling

Speaking about stepping into the world of Desi Bling, Karan Kundrra shared, “Desi Bling gave Tejasswi and me a chance to step into a world that’s completely different from anything we’ve done before. Yes, there’s glamour and luxury, but what really surprised us were the relationships, personalities, and dynamics within this circle. It’s exciting, unpredictable, and very real in many ways. We’re excited for audiences across the world to experience this journey with us on Netflix.”

Tejasswi Prakash added, “This show has been such a special journey for me. It’s a beautiful window into the glistening world of Dubai, but at the same time, it has all the elements of classic desi masala. Also, it's very different from anything I’ve done in the past because rarely do you see such a blend of reality with fiction. There are emotions, relationships, drama- all of which are bound to keep the viewers hooked. I’m grateful to Netflix and Mazen Laham for taking such a keen interest in our lives.”

Desi Bling premieres May 20 on Netflix.

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