Virender Sehwag's Rise and Fall 2 airs today; know contestants, episode time and where to watch

The second season of the reality show, Rise and Fall, made its return on Saturday, September 26. Hosted by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, the reality show brings together 15 contestants from television, films, social media and other fields. The new season follows the show's power-driven format, with contestants divided into Rulers and Workers. Here's everything you need to know about the show.

When and where to watch Rise and Fall 2

The second season of Rise and Fall aired on September 26. New episodes will stream daily at 12 noon on Prime Video and MX Player. The show will be available to watch for free on the platforms.

Who are the contestants in Rise and Fall 2?

The confirmed lineup includes several popular names from the entertainment and social media space. The 15 contestants are:

Gautam Gulati

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Karan Patel

Sara Gurpal

Swara Bhasker

Niharika Tiwari

Siwet Tomar

Tej Pratap Yadav

Kaira Anu

Shehzad Poonawalla

Raj Grover

Irina Rudakova

Manish Kashyap

Kajal Raghwani

Anish Bhagat

Rise and Fall 2: About the show

A total of 15 celebrity contestants participated in Prime Video's Rise and Fall Season 2. The show will divide them into two groups, Rulers and Workers. The Rulers will live in a luxurious penthouse with better facilities, while the Workers will stay in the basement.

However, the groups will not remain the same throughout the show. Contestants can move between the two groups based on their decisions, strategies and alliances. This means someone who is a Ruler today could become a Worker in the next moment. These changes in power will be an important part of the game.

The official synopsis of the show, available on Prime Video, reads, "Rise & Fall 2 will be double the twists, drama & surprises within the Tower. Every week, the two worlds collide as Rulers control the game while Workers battle to stay, rise to the top. Through challenges, strategy, alliances, betrayals & dramatic votes, Workers can become Rulers, while those at the top can fall. As fortunes shift & the prize pot grows, how far will they go to rise, rule & win?"

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