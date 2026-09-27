Anahat Singh scripts history, clinches silver medal in singles squash at Asian Games 2026

India’s medal tally at the Asian Games 2026 continues to rise. 18-year-old squash star Anahat Singh has won the silver medal for India in the squash final at the Asian Games 2026. Reaching the final of the event, she took on Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam in the final and eventually succumbed in the clash.

It is interesting to note that while many expected Anahat Singh to put in a good show, she was unable to take a single game in the clash, losing in straight games to Subramaniam. Notably, Anahat Singh lost the clash by a score of 4-11, 4-11, and 7-11.

Interestingly, Sivasangari Subramaniam did not let Anahat Singh have any chance in the game. Throughout the clash, the Malaysian did not let Anahat Singh make a claim to the clash. Being perfect in her drop shots, rallies, and decision-making, Subramaniam put forth a magnificent performance to grab the gold medal in the clash.

Abhay Singh settled for silver in men’s squash final as well

Just like his female counterpart, India’s Abhay Singh failed to clinch the gold medal in the men’s squash final as well. Taking on Malaysia’s Eain Yow NG, Abhay was unable to get his best against the defending champion. It is interesting to note that Eain Yow NG was the top seed at the tournament and completely overpowered Abhay Singh in the final, registering a win by a 11-9, 11-5, 11-5 scoreline.

However, winning the silver medal, Abhay Singh became only the second Indian to win the silver medal for India in squash in Asian Games history after Saurav Ghosal won the first one back in 2023.

India drop back to 12th in medal standings

After ending the 7th day in 10th place, the Indian contingent has dropped to 12th in the Asian Games medal tally. With four golds, 14 silvers and 14 bronzes, India has a total of 32 medals to its name by the time of Anahat’s silver medal win. With several medal events forthcoming, the contingent will hope to put in some good performances in the upcoming events.

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