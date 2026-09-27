'Anti-social elements spreading rumours': LPU on massive protests over unverified rape report

Phagwara:

After massive protests and vandalism over unverified rape report of a female student on Lovely Professional University (LPU) campus in Phagwara, Punjab, early Sunday morning, the university has debunked the news, terming it as "false, baseless and fabricated rumours". LPU Registrar Monica Gulati in a statement said, "it has come to the notice of the University that certain anti-social elements are spreading completely false, baseless and fabricated rumours through social media and other channels, thereby creating unnecessary confusion among students and attempting to disturb the peaceful academic environment of the university."

Univesity debunks report of an alleged rape inside campus

"The manner in which such false and misleading information is being systematically circulated appears to be a deliberate and concerted attempt to malign the reputation of the University and tarnish its image. The University categorically clarifies that there is no truth in the rumours presently being circulated. Students, parents and members of the public are requested not to believe, circulate or amplify such rumours. They should rely upon information communicated through official channels of the University only," it added.

The statement comes after a large number of students gathered on the LPU campus following a social media rumour on the alleged rape of a female student. They protested and vandalized the campus. The Jalandhar-Phagwara National Highway was also blocked for some time.

Videos of massive vandalism and protests surfaced on social media

Videos surfaced on social media of window panes and flower pots being broken and some objects being set on fire during the protest. Police stated that the damage to property was being assessed and necessary legal action would be taken. A heavy police presence was deployed on the university campus.

What has police said?

According to police, they have not received any reports of a student being raped. Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Tura said police received a report at around 1:45 am about students gathering and blocking a road on the LPU campus. Upon arriving at the scene, police learned that rumors were circulating among the students.

The SSP stated that the police spoke with the protesting students. They expressed concerns about the university administration and the lack of proper resolution of their complaints. The police listened to their concerns and attempted to resolve them. The situation is now under control, said police.

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