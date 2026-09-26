The Great Indian Kapil Show 5 premieres tonight; check guests, streaming details and more

The much-awaited celebrity comedy chat show The Great Indian Kapil Show has finally returned with its fifth season tonight, September 26. The opening episode features the cast of Drishyam: The Conclusion, including Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Jaideep Ahlawat and director Abhishek Pathak, who join Kapil Sharma for a fun-filled evening of laughter, festive memories and childhood stories.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 premieres tonight

The new season begins with the Drishyam: The Conclusion cast sharing some of their favourite festive memories. From Holi and Durga Puja to Diwali, the stars open up about the celebrations they enjoy the most.

Where to watch The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5?

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 premieres tonight on Netflix, with Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Pathak as the first guests. Watch the promo video below:

About The Great Indian Kapil Show 5 premiere episode

During the premiere episode, Drishyam 3 actor Ajay Devgn reveals that he enjoys celebrations where friends and family come together. Jaideep Ahlawat, meanwhile, recalls celebrating Holi in his village and talks about Lath Maar Holi, one of his favourite traditions.

Meanwhile, Shriya Saran also gets nostalgic about her childhood in Haridwar and remembers how children in small towns would often help with preparations during weddings and festivals. She shares some fun memories of making rangoli, decorating spaces and helping with other household tasks.

The Great Indian Kapil Show 5: New episodes and crew details

Notably, new episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show 5 will stream every Saturday at 8 pm. The season will feature Kapil Sharma's comedy gang, including Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu will also be part of the new season as judges.

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The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 promo out; Drishyam: The Conclusion cast brings the fun | Watch