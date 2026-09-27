Hunkkaar enters Jio Hotstar top 10 soon after OTT release, know cast, story and review

Crime dramas have a dedicated audience on streaming platforms, particularly stories inspired by real-life incidents or built around controversial subjects. Hunkkaar: The Roar is the latest series to attract attention on the platform.

Hunkkaar: The Roar premiered on Jio Hotstar on September 25 and quickly made the platform’s top 10 trending list.

Hunkkaar: The Roar enters Jio Hotstar top 10

The six-episode series features Aneet Padda, who gained recognition for her performance in Saiyaara, in a more intense role. The cast also includes Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav and Ram Kapoor.

What is Hunkkaar: The Roar about?

The story follows Meenu Rawat, a 17-year-old student from Orchha, played by Aneet Padda. She accuses Sunil Chakosi, known as Baapji and played by Raghubir Yadav, of rape. Meenu studies at his school and lives at his ashram, while her parents are among his followers. Her allegation against the influential godman sparks a major uproar and triggers an investigation.

The case is handed to ACP Jasleen, a newly appointed IPS officer played by Fatima Sana Shaikh. She is assisted by a troubled lawyer, played by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The case becomes more complicated when the opposing counsel, played by Ram Kapoor, questions Meenu’s age and lifestyle. The proceedings then raise questions about her allegations and the circumstances surrounding the case.

Hunkkaar: The Roar cast and makers

Hunkkaar: The Roar stars Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav and Ram Kapoor. The series is directed by Nitya Mehra and Karan D. Kapadia. It consists of six episodes and premiered on Jio Hotstar on September 25, 2026.

Hunkkaar: The Roar OTT release

Hunkkaar: The Roar is streaming on Jio Hotstar. The crime courtroom drama released on September 25 and has since appeared among the platform’s top 10 trending titles.

Hunkkaar Review

India TV gave Hunkkaar: The Roar 3.5 stars as it read, "The series deals with subjects we have seen before. A powerful godman. A vulnerable victim. A system trying to take on an influential figure. A journalist chasing the truth. A lawyer willing to fight. None of these ideas is entirely new. But Hunkkaar understands that execution matters. The series keeps things moving. It has strong performances. It has a well-researched world. And it does not lose sight of its central conflict.

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Hunkkaar The Roar Review: Aneet Padda proves her potential, Raghubir Yadav excels as the menacing Baapji