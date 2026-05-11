OTT releases of the week [May 12-17]: Dhurandhar 2, Kartavya, Inspector Avinash Season 2 and others

New Delhi:

The OTT landscape is truly buzzing these days. As the summer heat intensifies, people are increasingly preferring to stay indoors and relax during the weekends. However, there was certainly no shortage of entertainment last week, and there won't be this week either, thanks to the fantastic series and films releasing on OTT platforms. This week, too, offers a plethora of options packed with action and thrills.

Check out this week's lineup for Prime Video, Netflix, Jio Hotstar and Zee5

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

After creating a sensation in theaters for over a month, the blockbuster film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is finally ready to arrive on OTT platforms. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan, this film has successfully entered the Rs 1000 crore club at the Indian box office. It holds the distinction of being the first Bollywood film to achieve this feat. Viewers can watch it on Jio Hotstar starting May 15.

Kartavya

This is a crime drama film directed by Pulkit. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, has produced this film. Produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie features a star-studded cast including Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, and Manish Chaudhari. Saif Ali Khan appears in the film in the role of a police officer. This film will begin streaming on Netflix on May 15.

Exam

This is a Tamil drama series written and directed by National Award winner A Sarkunam. The show centers on a tense and emotional journey set against the high-pressure backdrop of a competitive examination environment. The series Exam will be available on Prime Video starting May 15.

Inspector Avinash Season 2

Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Shalin Bhanot, Rahul Mittra, Zakir Hussain, Ayesha S. The second season of Inspector Avinash, featuring a cast that includes artists like Ayman and Zoheb Farooqui, is also set to arrive on OTT platforms this week. This series tells the story of Avinash Mishra, a UP Police officer and the head of the STF, who targets gangsters. The series will begin streaming on Jio Hotstar on May 15.

The Crash

This is a crime-based documentary. The Crash is based on a true incident from 2022, in which Mackenzie Shirilla, a 17-year-old teenager from Ohio, deliberately crashed her car into a brick building while traveling at a speed of 100 miles per hour. The incident resulted in the deaths of both her boyfriend, Dominic Russo and his friend, Davion Flanagan. She was convicted of 12 serious offenses and sentenced to life imprisonment. The Crash will be available to stream on Netflix starting May 15.

Marty, Life Is Short

This upcoming documentary, centered on comedian Martin Short, showcases his illustrious and celebrated career in the worlds of theater and comedy. It chronicles the highs and lows of his 50-year journey in comedy and explores his enduring legacy. The film features rare footage from his career as well as exclusive interviews with his close friends and co-stars. Viewers can watch this documentary on Netflix starting May 12. Notably, Martin Short is a Canadian comedian, actor and writer.

Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine

Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine is an eight-episode spin-off of Money Heist. Set in Seville, Spain, it tells the story of Berlin (Pedro Alonso) and his team, who return to execute another major heist, this time driven by a desire for revenge. Viewers can watch it on Netflix starting May 15.

Also Read: Box Office Report [May 10, 2026]: Daadi Ki Shaadi, Krishnavataram, Ek Din, Raja Shivaji and others