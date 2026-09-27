Kappi Squad gets OTT release date; know when and where to watch Rinosh George and Anagha Ajith's show online

The Malayalam series Kappi Squad is set to release on OTT soon. Starring Rinosh George and Sreejith Babu in key roles, the series has now locked its digital release date. Created by Srikanth Mohan and directed by Belraj Kalarickal, the show has been garnering attention for its intriguing storyline since the makers dropped its trailer.

If you are planning to add the show to your watchlist, here is everything you need to know about Kappi Squad's digital premiere, including the release date, streaming platform and cast.

When and where to watch Kappi Squad online?

The Malayalam series Kappi Squad will be made available to stream on JioHotstar from October 15. Viewers can watch it in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. To know more about the show's plot, watch the trailer below:

Kappi Squad: What is the plot?

The show, Kappi Squad, follows four young adults who turn their insecurity, ego, and wounded pride into an unlikely cafe business.

Kappi Squad: Cast and crew details

The series features an ensemble cast including Rinosh George, Anagha Ajith, Diya Deepan, Joel Joseph and Abhirami Dayanandan in key roles. Kappi Squad is created by Srikanth Mohan and directed by Belraj Kalarickal. The music for the show is composed by Sidhartha Pradeep, with Rakesh Dharan and Jayakrishnan Vijayan serving as the cinematographers. The editing is done by Appu N Bhattathiri and Jishu Madhav.

Rinosh George and Anagha Ajith's work front

On the work front, Malayalam actor-composer Rinosh George was last seen in Law And Order alongside Sabumon Abdusamad, Abhirami and others. The film was directed by Ranjith and written by Udhayakrishna. Before this, he was featured in Valathu Vashathe Kallan, directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film also features Joju George and Biju Menon in pivotal roles.

He is best known for his work in films like Nonsense (2018), Pani (2024) and Valathu Vashathe Kallan (2026).

Meanwhile, Anagha Ajith, who primarily works in Malayalam cinema, was last seen in the TV series Leela Vinodam alongside Chaitu Babu, Aamani and others. As per the details available on IMDb, Anagha's known projects include Ee Thani Niram (2026), Thanneermathan Dinangal (2019) and Leela Vinodam (2024).

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