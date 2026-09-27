Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman's The Love Hypothesis is No 1 worldwide on Prime Video | Deets Inside

The Love Hypothesis has reached the No 1 spot worldwide on Prime Video after premiering directly on the streaming platform on September 23. The romantic comedy, starring Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman, is based on Ali Hazelwood’s bestselling novel of the same name.

The film has climbed to the top of Prime Video's global movie chart within days of its release. Current worldwide streaming rankings place it at No. 1 among the platform’s movies.

The Love Hypothesis tops Prime Video worldwide

The Love Hypothesis was released exclusively on Prime Video and did not have a conventional theatrical run. Prime Video lists the film as a 2026 romantic comedy with a runtime of 1 hour and 52 minutes.

The film was released globally on September 23 and has since topped the movie charts in a number of international markets. Reports tracking its performance said it reached No 1 in 49 countries shortly after its release.

What is The Love Hypothesis about?

The film follows Olive Smith, a PhD candidate who impulsively kisses Adam Carlsen, an intimidating professor, to convince her best friend Anh that she has moved on from her crush.

What starts as a spontaneous act turns into a fake relationship between Olive and Adam. As they spend more time together, their carefully defined arrangement begins to become complicated by genuine feelings.

Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman lead the cast

Lili Reinhart plays Olive Smith, while Tom Bateman stars as Dr Adam Carlsen. Rachel Marsh plays Olive's best friend Anh, with Nicholas Duvernay as Jeremy, Olive’s crush. The cast also includes Jaboukie Young-White and Arty Froushan.

The film is directed by Claire Scanlon, who previously directed The People We Hate at the Wedding. Sarah Rothschild has written the screenplay, adapting Hazelwood’s novel for the screen.

Based on Ali Hazelwood's bestselling novel

The Love Hypothesis is based on Hazelwood’s 2021 novel, which became a popular contemporary romance and New York Times bestseller. The book's central fake-dating premise has been retained for the screen, with the adaptation focusing on Olive and Adam’s relationship against the backdrop of academia and scientific research.

The novel also has an unusual origin. Hazelwood initially wrote the story as Star Wars fan fiction centred on Rey and Kylo Ren before developing it into the original novel that was eventually published.

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