'Either have a deal, or...: Trump hints Iran deal near, Tehran responds with 'crushing blows' warning

Washington:

Donald Trump has again hinted that a deal to end the conflict with Iran may be arriving soon, but not before he served another warning to Tehran, asking it to sign the deal soon, failing which the US may launch fresh strikes.

Speaking to reporters in Washington DC on Wednesday, Trump warned that the United States could take harsher action against Iran if ongoing negotiations fail. The remarks come as media reports that Washington and Tehran may be close to reaching a breakthrough agreement.

"We’re in the final stages of Iran. We’ll see what happens." Trump said, adding that the situation could either end with a deal or escalate further.

"Either have a deal, or we're going to do some things that are a little bit nasty, but hopefully that won't happen," he added.

“The only question is do we go and finish it up or they’re going to be signing a document? Let’s see what happens,” the US President remarked.

US-Iran talks gather pace

Trump’s comments came shortly after a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry claimed that indirect talks between Iran and the United States were still continuing through Pakistani mediators.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts appear to be gathering pace. According to a report by Al Arabiya, discussions are underway to finalise the text of an agreement between Washington and Tehran, with an official announcement possibly expected within the next few hours.

The report, citing sources, said Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir may travel to Iran on Thursday to help announce the final version of the agreement.

Reports also suggested that another round of talks between the two sides could take place in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, after the Hajj season.

Iran warns of wider regional conflict to the US

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has warned that any fresh attacks by the United States or Israel on Tehran would escalate the conflict far beyond the Middle East, threatening "crushing blows" in unexpected locations. The warning comes amid rising tensions over the possibility of renewed military action against Iran.

The strong statement follows remarks by US President Donald Trump, who said Washington could bring the conflict to an end “very quickly” and claimed that Iran was eager to negotiate a deal with the US.

Also read: Trump claims Iran is desperate to make a deal, oil prices to plummet