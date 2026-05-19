Greater Noida dowry death case: Bleeding in brain, ruptured organs; postmortem reveals chilling details

Greater Noida:

In the ongoing investigation into the 24-year-old Greater Noida’s Deepika Nagar’s death case, her postmortem report has revealed chilling details. Nagar’s family has accused her in-laws of killing her over dowry demands. The report has revealed multiple severe internal injuries, including brain bleeding, ruptured organs and contusions on different parts of her body.

According to the report, bleeding was found from Deepika’s nose and mouth. Doctors also noted a hematoma on the middle and left side of the brain, indicating internal bleeding caused by damage to major blood vessels. The report further stated that her liver, spleen and right kidney were ruptured. Injury marks and contusions were also found on her arm and thigh.Viscera samples have been preserved for forensic examination to determine whether any toxic substance was involved.

Family rejects suicide or accident theory

Deepika died late Sunday night after allegedly falling from the terrace of her three-storey matrimonial home in Jalpura village of Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district. However, her family has strongly rejected claims that her death was accidental or a case of suicide. They allege she was murdered by her in-laws over continuous dowry demands.

Her father, Sanjay Nagar, claimed that Deepika had called him earlier on Sunday while crying and allegedly told him that she was being assaulted by her in-laws. According to the family, the accused were demanding a Toyota Fortuner SUV along with an additional Rs 45 to 50 lakh in cash.

‘My daughter was killed for dowry’

Deepika’s father said he, along with relatives, visited her matrimonial home on Sunday evening in an attempt to settle the dispute. He alleged that around 12:30 am, the family received a phone call informing them that Deepika had fallen and had been taken to Sharda Hospital.

“When I reached the hospital, I found my daughter lying dead,” he alleged earlier, claiming that her body bore multiple injury marks. The family has also questioned the changing versions allegedly given by the in-laws regarding the incident.

“They first said she fell from the stairs, later they said from the roof,” the father alleged.

Deepika’s relatives have claimed that the injuries on her body did not resemble those usually seen in a fall from height. Her father alleged that there were wounds on her body that appeared to have been caused by a screwdriver.

The woman’s aunt, Geeta Devi, further alleged that Deepika may have been pushed from the building and attacked again after surviving the fall. The family also claimed that Deepika had been facing mental and physical harassment within months of her marriage in December 2024.

Husband, father-in-law arrested

Police have arrested Deepika’s husband Hrithik, 26, and her father-in-law Manoj in connection with the case. An FIR has been registered under sections related to dowry death, while police said efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused named in the complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shailendra Kumar Singh said the case was registered based on the complaint filed by Deepika’s father.

Also Read: Woman jumps to death in Greater Noida; family alleges dowry harassment despite Rs 1 crore wedding expenses