Vladimir Putin to visit India in September for BRICS Summit in Delhi

New Delhi:

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday.

The visit will mark Putin’s second trip to India within a year. The Russian president had travelled to New Delhi in December, 2025 to attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

BRICS leaders last met in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in July last year for the 17th BRICS Summit, held under the theme “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for a More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance”.

Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited India to attend a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers during which he held key talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BRICS Summit 2026

BRICS is an influential intergovernmental organisation founded by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa with the aim of challenging the traditional geopolitical and economic dominance of Western powers. Representing a significant share of the world’s population and global GDP, the bloc seeks to reform international financial institutions and strengthen economic cooperation among emerging economies.

The grouping has since expanded to include new members such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, considerably increasing its influence across West Asia and Africa.

India calls for BRICS synergy to navigate global challenges

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called on BRICS nations to explore “practical ways” to better deal with the impact of geopolitical tensions and trade disruptions, while stressing the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving global conflicts.

He made the remarks at a BRICS conclave in New Delhi attended by foreign ministers from Russia, Iran, Brazil and other member nations.

The India-hosted meeting gained added significance amid growing concerns within the bloc over the economic impact of the West Asia crisis, particularly disruptions in energy supplies caused by the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

“We meet at a time of considerable flux in international relations,” Jaishankar said in his televised opening address at the two-day conclave.

“Ongoing conflicts, economic uncertainties and challenges in trade, technology and climate are shaping the global landscape,” he added.

BRICS comprises 11 major emerging economies and represents nearly 49.5 per cent of the world’s population, around 40 per cent of global GDP and about 26 per cent of global trade.

As the current chair of the bloc, India hosted the foreign ministers’ conclave ahead of the annual BRICS Summit scheduled for September.

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