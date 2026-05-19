Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer out: Imtiaz Ali's film explores love, partition and painful separation

New Delhi:

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, a leading superstar of the Punjabi film industry who has also starred in numerous Bollywood films, boasts a massive global fan following. His movies are highly appreciated and fans equally enjoy listening to his music. Now, his film Main Vaapas Aunga is poised for its theatrical release. After releasing three songs and teaser, the makers have shared the trailer of the movie today, on May 19, 2026.

For the unversed, the film's plot is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition and the narrative revolves entirely around this historical event.

Main Vaapas Aunga trailer is out now

The trailer shows that Diljit Dosanjh plays the role of a popular YouTuber, sees his grandfather, played by Naseeruddin Shah, on his dead bed, longing for his long lost love. Seems like to fulfill his last wish, Diljit goes to Pakistan to find out about the girl, whom his grandfather has not met for 78 years due to partition but still deeply holds love for.

Will they reunite? Is the lady love also alive and if yes does she gets to know about this immortal love? Well, we'll have to wait till June 12, to find out.

Watch the trailer here:

About the makers

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aunga features music by AR Rahman and songs written by Irshad Kamil. The movie features Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Narang as the young love birds. And the older version is played by Naseeruddin Shah.

Through the trailer, songs and teaser, the film has already generated a tremendous buzz. Diljit Dosanjh commands a significant fan base among Hindi-speaking audiences as well; consequently, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this film. This romantic drama is slated for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026.

Diljit's second collaboration with Imtiaz Ali

Speaking of Director Imtiaz Ali, the biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by him and released on an OTT platform, was widely acclaimed and received with great enthusiasm.

The musical-drama is streaming on Netflix.

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