'No understanding of India': MEA counters Norwegian journalist's queries on human rights in tense exchange

Oslo:

A dramatic scene occurred during a media interaction hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs in Norway when a Norwegian woman journalist persistently pressed Indian officials with questions on issues linked to media rights, minority concerns and human rights in India. Her repeated interruptions created visible friction during the session, eventually prompting MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George to issue a strong rebuttal. In a surprising turn, the journalist briefly left the room before returning to continue the interaction.

Taking on the journalist's questions head on, Sibi George defended India's democratic framework and said that some critics form opinions on the basis of selective writings by "ignorant NGOs" without grasping the country's size, diversity and complexity. His remarks came after the journalist questioned why India should be "trusted" on matters related to democratic rights and freedoms.

What did the MEA Secretary say?

During the interaction, George highlighted the depth of India's media ecosystem and made a strong case for the country's democratic processes. "You know how many stories are up here. We have how many breaking news coming every day in the evening. At least 200 TV channels in Delhi alone, in English language, in Hindi language and multiple languages. People have no understanding of the scale of India. People have no understanding. They read, you know, one or two news reports published by some godforsaken, ignorant NGOs and then come and ask questions," he added.

India's constitutional guarantees and voting rights highlighted

George reiterated that the Constitution guarantees fundamental rights to every citizen and offers legal avenues to address any violation. Emphasising India's commitment to equality, he noted that women were given the right to vote from the moment the country achieved independence. According to him, this decision placed India ahead of several nations where women's suffrage came much later.

He added that democratic values remain deeply embedded in India's governance and that the right to vote and change governments reflects the strongest expression of human rights.

"We have a constitution which guarantees the rights of the people, fundamental rights of the people. We have, you know, we have equal rights for the women of our country, which is very important. In 1947, we gave women the freedom to vote. We together, we won the freedom together and they won itself. Many countries I know, the voting right for women came after several decades after India gave that freedom. You know, this, because we believe in equality, we believe in human rights. And what is the best example of human rights? The right to change government, the right to vote. And that is what is happening in India. We are so proud of that," he added.

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