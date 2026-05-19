Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri, former Uttarakhand CM, dies at 91 | All you need to know about him

Dehradun:

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Major General (Retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was 91 years old. Khanduri had been undergoing treatment for an extended period and was admitted to Max Super Speciality Hospital. His demise brought a wave of sorrow across Uttarakhand as political leaders, officials and supporters recalled his decades of committed public service. Tributes flowed in from leaders across party lines who described him as one of the most respected voices in Uttarakhand's political ecosystem. Khanduri was widely admired for his disciplined work ethic and his reputation for transparent governance.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed profound sorrow over the demise of the former CM, calling it an "irreparable loss" for the state as well as for national political life. In a heartfelt message on X, Dhami recalled Khanduri’s exemplary service, saying, "While serving in the Indian Army, Shri Khanduri Ji exemplified unparalleled dedication to national service, discipline, and commitment.” He further highlighted how the late leader’s simplicity, integrity and forward-looking governance created a special place for him among the people of Uttarakhand. Dhami prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family.

Who was Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri?

Khanduri, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, served two terms as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand from 2007 to 2009 and again from 2011 to 2012. He resigned from the post in 2009, accepting moral responsibility for the party losing all five Lok Sabha seats in the state. The BJP reappointed him as the chief minister in 2011. Khanduri also served as a Union minister. He held the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in the Cabinet of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was credited for executing the Golden Quadrilateral project. The initiative successfully connected the four corners of India via highways.

Before entering politics, Khanduri retired from the Indian Army as a Major General. Popularly known as 'General Sahab', he earned a reputation as a disciplined and strict administrator. He also represented the Garhwal parliamentary seat in the 16th Lok Sabha. Khanduri is survived by his wife Aruna, son Manish, and daughter Ritu Khanduri Bhushan. The former chief minister was suffering from age-related ailments and underwent frequent hospitalisations recently.

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