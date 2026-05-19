HC issues criminal contempt notice to Kejriwal over 'vilifying' post against Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday (May 19) issued notice to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and other AAP leaders over alleged "defamatory and vilifying" remarks made against Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in connection with the excise policy case.

Issuing notice to the proposed contemnors, the Bench observed that the proceedings arose "based on the judgment dated May 14 passed by the Single Judge of this Court."

A division bench comprising Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Ravinder Dudeja granted four weeks to all proposed contemnors to file their replies and listed the matter for further hearing on August 4, 2026.

Justice Sharma initiated criminal contempt proceedings

Justice Sharma had on May 14 initiated criminal contempt proceedings against Kejriwal, Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Vinay Mishra and others over alleged social media campaigns, public statements, edited videos and online content targeting the judge and the judiciary.

Justice Sharma had asserted that the former Delhi chief minister "orchestrated a calculated campaign" of vilification against her on social media instead of pursuing his legal remedies and clarified that the CBI's petition against the discharge of all accused persons would now be taken up by another bench.

The judge took exception to several social media posts by the proposed contemnors that attributed "political allegiance" and "affiliation" to her and allegedly targeted her by posting a misleading "edited" video of a speech she gave at an educational institution in Varanasi.

She also noted the wide circulation of clips from the court proceedings in the case, stating that the proposed contemnors were creating a "parallel narrative,"" and that "remaining silent" was not judicial restraint but a "surrender before a powerful litigant."

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