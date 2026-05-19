When Shah Rukh Khan dug up his pet dog's grave at 2 AM, here's what happened

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a deep love for animals. According to reports, he previously owned several pet dogs, including Dash (a Japanese Chin), Hulk (a Labrador), Kai and Juicy (Maltese). Reports suggest that he was so emotionally attached to his pets that whenever he felt down, he would talk to them.

Recently, an old video resurfaced on social media in which Gauri Khan's uncle recounts an incident: how, late one night, Shah Rukh Khan had his pet dog's grave dug up to retrieve the body, as he wanted the dog to be buried closer to his home.

What did Gauri Khan's uncle reveal?

In the video, Gauri's uncle says, 'Gauri is my niece, my elder sister's daughter. I had gifted her a dog; it was a Chinese Pekingese. Shah Rukh, too, grew to love that dog deeply. Once SRK was away on a film shoot when, in his absence, something happened to the dog, and it passed away. The domestic staff wrapped the dog's body in a fine cloth and carried it down to the seashore. They dug a grave there and buried it on the spot.'

He continued, 'When Shah Rukh Khan returned home past midnight, he asked about the dog. He was informed that it had already been buried. At 2:30 in the morning, he woke up the staff members and demanded, 'Show me exactly where you laid him to rest.' They dug up the grave, brought the dog's body back to the house, placed it in the backyard courtyard and marked the spot. He even wept. He confronted them, asking, 'How dare you simply cast aside my dog ​​like that?' 'He is to stay with us, whether he is alive or dead.''

Gauri Khan shared a throwback photo on her feed, featuring herself, Shah Rukh Khan, and their pet from several years ago. This was likely the same Chinese Pekingese dog that Gauri's uncle mentioned in the video that has now gone viral.

Shah Rukh's work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for King. Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in pivotal roles in this film.

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