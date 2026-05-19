Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's viral picture from India's Got Latent season 2 garners attention | See post

New Delhi:

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina had announced the return of India's Got Latent with an all-new Season 2, during his recent stand-up special, Still Alive. Following this announcement, a photograph featuring actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari from the show's set has been rapidly circulating on social media. Judging by this viral image, it appears that these two actresses have become the very first guests on Samay Raina's upcoming show.

In the viral photo, Alia and Sharvari can be seen seated on the panel alongside Balraj Singh Ghai, the founder of The Habitat, a live performance venue in Mumbai, and renowned comedian Ashish Solanki. Notably, both were integral parts of the first season of India's Got Latent.

Alia and Sharvari will be seen in Alpha

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh will be seen together in Yash Raj Films' next spy saga Alpha. The movie will be released on July 10, 2026 and seems like the actors features on the stand up comedy panel to also promote their movie.

About India's Got Latent controversy

Samay Raina's show had emerged as one of the most-watched programs on YouTube; however, it soon found itself embroiled in a major controversy. This controversy erupted when Ranveer Allahbadia, a renowned YouTuber and podcaster, asked an objectionable and explicit question during the show. Following this incident, the show and the comedians involved faced massive public outrage. Consequently, multiple police complaints and FIRs were filed against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia and other panel members across various states of the country.

The controversy escalated to such an extent that the show's venue, The Habitat, was even vandalised by a mob. Several prominent politicians also expressed strong reactions regarding this entire affair. In the wake of this intense backlash, Samay and Ranveer issued public apologies, and the comedian removed all episodes of Season 1 from YouTube.

YRF's spy universe

YRF' spy universe began in 2012 with the film Ek Tha Tiger, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Subsequently, Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017 and Hrithik Roshan's War in 2019 went on to break numerous box office records. In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan also joined this universe through the film Pathaan, followed by additions to the series such as Tiger 3 and War 2.

Now, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are also set to step into this Spy Universe with the film Alpha. Written by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail, the film will also feature Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

Also Read: When Shah Rukh Khan dug up his pet dog's grave at 2 AM, here's what happened