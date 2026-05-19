TMC blames BJP pressure as Jahangir Khan exits Falta repoll race, alleges attacks on party offices

Kolkata:

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday clarified that Jahangir Khan’s decision to withdraw from the upcoming repoll in the Falta Assembly constituency was made in his personal capacity and did not reflect the party’s official stand.

In a strongly worded statement, the party alleged that its workers and supporters in Falta have been subjected to sustained political intimidation since the declaration of election results on May 4. According to the TMC, more than 100 party workers have been arrested in the constituency over the past few weeks.

TMC alleges attacks on party offices

The party also accused the BJP of orchestrating attacks on its organisational network in the area. Several TMC offices, it claimed, were vandalised, forcibly occupied or shut down. Despite repeated complaints, the Election Commission allegedly failed to intervene, prompting the party to accuse the poll body of remaining indifferent to the situation.

“Even under immense pressure, our workers have remained steadfast and continue to resist the BJP’s intimidation through agencies and the administration,” the statement read. However, the party acknowledged that some individuals eventually gave in to the pressure and stepped away from the electoral battle.

Condemning Khan’s withdrawal, the TMC reiterated that its political fight against what it described as the “Bangla Birodhi BJP” would continue relentlessly, both in West Bengal and at the national level in Delhi.

The development has added a fresh political twist to the Falta repoll contest, intensifying the war of words between the TMC and the BJP ahead of the crucial vote.

Repolling in Falta after allegation of malpractice

The Election Commission on May 2 directed repolling at all 285 polling stations, including auxiliary booths, in the Falta Assembly Constituency. The poll panel stated that widespread electoral malpractices and serious disruptions to the democratic process were reported across several polling stations during voting on April 29.

As per the Commission’s order, fresh polling will be conducted at all booths on May 21 between 7 am and 6 pm. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 24.

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