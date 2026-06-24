A hoodie in 33°C weather: How CCTV footage helped police crack Pune businessman's murder case

Pune:

What first appeared to be a tragic trekking accident at Lohagad Fort near Pune took a dramatic turn after CCTV footage and the suspicious behaviour of a hooded man prompted police to dig deeper into the case. Investigators said CCTV cameras installed near the fort's ticket counter captured businessman Ketan Agarwal and his fiancee Siya Goyal walking towards the trekking route on June 18.

While reviewing the footage, officers noticed a man following the couple from a short distance behind.

According to police, the man's appearance immediately drew attention. He was dressed in shorts and a hoodie, with the hood pulled down so far that his face was completely hidden. He was also wearing a headset over the hoodie. Officers found it unusual because the temperature at the time was around 33 degrees Celsius.

"While investigating the case, we stumbled upon certain circumstances surrounding the incident that raised suspicion and prompted a deeper probe. We checked CCTV cameras installed at the ticket counter of the fort, where we spotted Ketan and Siya walking together," said a police officer who was part of the probe.

While closely examining the footage, investigators observed more suspicious activity. "The man was wearing shorts and a hoodie. The front part of the hoodie was pulled so low that his face could not be seen. Additionally, the man was wearing a headset over the hoodie. In another footage clip, we noticed Siya suddenly looking back and, at the same time, the man in the hoodie suddenly sitting down," the official said.

The officer said police later checked weather records from that afternoon and confirmed that the temperature was around 33 degrees Celsius, raising questions about why someone would wear a hoodie in such hot conditions.

About the horrific murder

Ketan Agarwal, 26, died after falling into a gorge at the historic fort during a trek. Initially, the case was recorded as an accidental death after Siya told his family that he had slipped and fallen. However, the CCTV footage and other findings led police to re-examine the circumstances surrounding the incident. During the investigation, officers identified the hooded man as Chetan Chaudhary.

Police on Tuesday alleged that Ketan was pushed into the gorge by Siya, 20, and Chetan, 22, who were reportedly in a relationship. Both have since been accused in connection with the businessman’s death.

Investigators said they did not immediately question the couple's families in detail as Ketan's relatives were mourning his death. As enquiries progressed, officers learnt from Ketan's uncle that Siya had earlier expressed doubts about the marriage and had once asked whether the wedding could be postponed for a year.

Ketan and Siya got engaged in February and were due to marry in November. The wedding was planned as a grand ceremony in Udaipur, with a palace already booked for the celebrations.

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