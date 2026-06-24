Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment in infra reflects commitment to nation-building: Gautam Adani at AGM

New Delhi:

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday said the conglomerate's record investment in infrastructure during FY 2025-26 is a testament to the group's commitment to nation-building. "In FY 25-26, we made a record capital investment of more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore in hard infrastructure. To put that in perspective, this represented over 30 per cent of India's total new private-sector capital expenditure for the year," he said while addressing the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2026.

"For us, this is more than a financial number. It is a statement of belief, and there can be no stronger testimony to our commitment to nation-building than the scale at which we continue to invest in the infrastructure that will power India's next chapter," he added.

Transmission order book rose to Rs 72,000 crore

Highlighting developments across businesses, Adani said, "At Adani Energy Solutions, our transmission order book rose to Rs 72,000 crore. We secured several major projects, including the Khavda South Olpad HVDC line, reinforcing our position as India's only private sector player with proven HVDC capability."

The billionaire said Adani Power is implementing India's largest-ever private-sector power capex programme of over Rs 2 lakh crore, with a target of reaching 45 GW of capacity over the next five years.

Adani detailed major project deliveries across the group's diverse portfolio, highlighting expansions into clean tech, logistics, and new energy frontiers:

Ports and Logistics

Adani Ports handled over 500 million tonnes of cargo in FY 26, paving the way to 1 billion tonnes by 2030. Notably, the Vizhinjam port crossed 1 million TEUs in its record first year, marking "India's arrival on the global transhipment map."

Airports

Marked the opening of the Navi Mumbai International Airport—built in a "world-record time of just over four years"—and the new integrated terminal building at the Guwahati Airport.

Data Centres

On path to build a 3 GW platform by 2030, anchored by a gigawatt-scale MoU with Google in Visakhapatnam.

Cement and Mining

Adani Cement expanded its total capacity to 110 MMTPA, contributing to iconic projects like the Chenab Railway Bridge. Mining services reached a record capacity of 145 million tonnes per annum via four new MDO agreements.

Defence and Aerospace

Formed partnerships with Leonardo and Embraer for regional aircraft and helicopter ecosystems. Adani added that during Operation Sindoor, the group's "drones, anti-drone systems, missiles, and ammunition supported our armed forces when it mattered the most."

Entry into nuclear power and expansion of gas network

Announcing a major new initiative, Gautam Adani revealed that the group is entering the nuclear energy sector through Adani Atomic Energy. The company aims to achieve 10 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear capacity by 2035, with land already identified. In the gas distribution sector, Adani Total Gas has surpassed 1.1 million PNG connections and accelerated infrastructure development despite geopolitical uncertainties.