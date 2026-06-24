Sleeper cell network, WhatsApp active in Pakistan: ATS revelations after woman nabbed for Jaish link

Jaipur:

Fresh revelations have emerged in a major counter-terror investigation involving a woman from Rajasthan, who is now under scrutiny for alleged links with the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. According to officials from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Babita Dhakad, also known as Khadija, has been arrested over suspected connections with anti-national elements operating across the border. Intelligence inputs reportedly led to her detention, with investigators alleging that she maintained contact with handlers based in Pakistan.

Dhakad, originally from Sawai Madhopur district, was living in Jaipur’s Vatika area with her retired father at the time of her arrest. She had reportedly been separated from her husband for several years and was residing independently.

Dhakad’s social media operated from Pakistan

Investigators further allege that her communication channels, including WhatsApp and other social media platforms, were being operated or influenced from locations in Pakistan. It is also being claimed that she shared access credentials linked to her SIM services, enabling external control. According to the probe, she had travelled to multiple locations in Jaipur during the period under observation.

Officials also suspect that she was in regular contact with multiple handlers based in Pakistan, including individuals allegedly operating from Bahawalpur. During these interactions, she is said to have been subjected to ideological influence and religious indoctrination attempts. One of the individuals communicating with her reportedly claimed he was a family member of Masood Azhar and described himself as operating from Bahawalpur.

The ATS further suspects that the network involved attempts at recruitment and conditioning, consistent with sleeper cell-style operational patterns associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials are examining digital evidence and communication records to establish the full extent of the alleged connections.

Dhakad’s conversion to Islam

According to officials, the woman told investigators during questioning that she had embraced Islam after coming under the influence of a Pakistan-based cleric with whom she had been in contact over the phone. She also allegedly revealed that some of the people she was communicating with had discussed arrangements to help her travel to Pakistan.

The ATS is currently examining these claims and analysing digital evidence collected during the investigation.

Based on the evidence gathered so far, the agency registered a case against her under relevant provisions of the UAPA as well as sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following her arrest, the woman was produced before a court, which remanded her to ATS custody until June 27.

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