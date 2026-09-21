Big upset in Ajmer: BJP wins Mayor poll with 43 votes as all 11 independents back party in jolt to Congress

Ajmer:

In a major setback for the Congress, which emerged as the single-largest party in the civic polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured the mayor's post in Ajmer Municipal Corporation after its candidate secured 43 votes in the mayoral election on Monday (September 21), with all 11 independent councillors voting in favour of the party.

The BJP had 32 councillors in the Ajmer Municipal Corporation election after the civic polls, but its tally rose to 43 in the mayoral vote, indicating that all 11 independents backed the BJP. The Congress secured 37 votes.

The result comes despite the Congress emerging as the single-largest party in the civic polls. Results for all 80 wards of the Ajmer Municipal Corporation were declared on September 14, with Congress winning 37 wards, BJP 32 and independent candidates 11.

BJP Mayor in Pali

Earlier, BJP secured the mayor's post in the Pali Municipal Corporation in Rajasthan after receiving the additional support of 12 councillors. In the mayoral election, BJP candidate Namita Bubakiya received the support of 33 councillors, while 29 voted for independent Rajbala Higad, who lost by a narrow margin of just 4 votes.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Sumitra Jain suffered a huge embarrassment, as despite having 29 elected ward councillors and being the single-largest party in the corporation, the party secured only 3 votes in the final mayoral ballot due to cross-voting. The support of the additional councillors proved crucial for the BJP in securing the mayor's post.

The results of the 65 wards of the Pali Municipal Corporation elections were announced by the Election Commission on September 14. Congress emerged as the largest party with 29 seats, while the BJP won 21 wards. However, the independent candidates have bagged 15 seats, making the overall electoral equation interesting.

BJP's Paras Singhvi elected Udaipur Mayor

Meanwhile, BJP's Paras Singhvi was elected Mayor of the Udaipur Municipal Corporation on Monday, according to the District Election Department. Singhvi secured 55 votes, while the Congress candidate received 25 votes. Two independent councillors also voted in support of the BJP.

Results for the Udaipur Municipal Corporation Elections in Rajasthan were declared on September 14, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing a clear majority in the Udaipur Municipal Corporation. The BJP has won 53 of the 80 wards, while the Congress managed to bag 23 seats.

It is pertinent to mention that the BJP has maintained a dominant position in Udaipur's civic politics for around three decades. The elections were seen as a major test for the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls.

Also Read

Jodhpur Municipal Corporation: BJP gains majority in Gehlot's home turf as 7 independents join party

EC announces mayoral elections in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota Municipal Corporations, check schedule