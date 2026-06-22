Rajasthan ATS arrests woman for links to Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed

Jaipur:

The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a woman identified as Babita Dhakad alias Khadija for her alleged links with the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. The accused was taken into custody on Sunday, following intelligence inputs about her links with anti-national elements, a senior ATS official told the news agency PTI.

According to ATS officials, Babita, a native of Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, was currently residing with her retired father in Jaipur's Vatika area. She had reportedly been living separately from her husband for several years.

Woman was operating under multiple identities

Investigators claim that the woman was operating under multiple identities and remained active on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. During the probe, ATS officials allegedly found evidence suggesting that she was in contact with handlers linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed as well as other extremist organizations.

The investigations also indicate that she had undergone a process of radicalisation and was allegedly being prepared for activities connected to the terror network. Officials claim she had been influenced to such an extent that she was willing to travel to Pakistan and countries in the Middle East.

A preliminary examination of the accused woman's mobile phone revealed the use of two SIM cards and a Facebook account allegedly containing objectionable material and links to profiles based outside India.

Several profiles on her friend list displayed flags and content related to Jaish-e-Mohammed and other extremist organisations, along with photos resembling armed militants.

Woman converted to Islam

During questioning, the woman allegedly told investigators that she had converted to Islam after being influenced by a Pakistan-based cleric over the phone. She further claimed that individuals she was in contact with had discussed plans to facilitate her travel to Pakistan.

The Rajasthan ATS is verifying these claims and examining the digital evidence as part of its ongoing investigation.

Based on the findings, the ATS arrested her under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. She was produced before a court and has been remanded to ATS custody till June 27.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Also Read: Suspected terrorist Naeem, linked to Pakistan's ISI, arrested in joint operation by MP and UP ATS

Also Read: UP ATS arrests ISI-linked operative from Azamgarh; plotting to assassinate female political leader