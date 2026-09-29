SC asks Rajasthan Cricket Association not to declare result, but refuses to stay elections

Jaipur:

In a major development, the Supreme Court on Tuesday issued an interim stay on Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) election results. The whole matter is linked to the dispute over the inclusion of the three newly formed districts in the voter list. Given the seriousness of the matter, the apex court has directed the Additional Advocate General (AAG) of Rajasthan Government to intervene immediately in the matter. It is alleged that the three cricket associations were being included in the electoral rolls in violation of the rules, which was constantly opposed.

Here’s what Supreme Court said

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order while hearing a plea filed by a former woman cricketer, who said there was neither a single female voter nor any woman candidate in the election. The petitioner sought a stay on the election scheduled on Tuesday.

"Having regard to the issues raised by the petitioner, especially of women's representation in the Rajasthan Cricket Association, we direct that the election, which is scheduled to take place today, will take place. However, the result be not declared," the bench said.

Former convener DD Kumawat had filed a petition

Former RCA convener and Sawai Madhopur District Cricket Association president DD Kumawat had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the entire process. Kumawat had strongly objected to alleged discrepancies in the voter list and attempts to include three ineligible districts.

Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) elections are being held after nearly four years. Voting will be held but results will not be released. In fact, the Supreme Court refused to stay the elections.

RCA administrator Bhaskar Sawant on RCA elections said that voting may take place for the election process but the election results have been stayed by the Supreme Court. In such cases, a decision will be taken only after further hearing, he said.

During the hearing of the matter, the top court asked the Rajasthan High Court to decide the pending plea related to non-holding of election of the state cricket association. The bench was informed that the election was to commence at 11.30 am on Tuesday and the result was scheduled to be declared later in the day.

While hearing the plea pending before it, the high court had in July appointed the additional chief secretary of the Rajasthan government's home department to act as administrator of the Rajasthan Cricket Association. It said all district cricket associations would be under the supervision of the administrator until the regular committee is formed.

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