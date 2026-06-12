Suspected terrorist Naeem, linked to Pakistan's ISI, arrested in joint operation by MP and UP ATS

Lucknow:

Suspected terrorist Naeem, linked to Pakistan's ISI, was on Friday arrested in a joint operation by MP and UP ATS. Terrorist Naeem was arrested from UP’s Saharanpur. Naeem has links to the ISI in Pakistan. A large quantity of incriminating material was recovered from him.

Another suspect was arrested from Bhopal

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested Mohammad Faraz alias Khalid Saifullah (34), a resident of Bhopal, for allegedly having contact with handlers in Pakistan.

He confessed to the agency that he was connected to them through Telegram and WhatsApp groups. A case has been registered against him under sections of the CrPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

As per the latest updates to the ATS, another accused, Naeem Abdullah, a resident of Deoband in Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, is still absconding. However, according to the latest information, this suspect, Naeem, is believed to have been apprehended in Uttar Pradesh.

Here's what Madhya Pradesh ATS said

Giving more details, Madhya Pradesh ATS stated, "Information was received from an informant that Mohammad Faraz, a resident of Bhopal, was connected to a Pakistani WhatsApp group and, at the behest of a Pakistani handler, was preparing for anti-national activities by recruiting other youths. Senior officials ordered the ATS Bhopal team to take immediate action. The team located Faraz and interrogated him. During interrogation, he admitted that he had been in contact with Naeem Abdullah, a resident of Deoband, via mobile phone for approximately 5-6 years. Naeem Abdullah introduced Faraz to the Pakistani handler. Gradually, Faraz became associated with the Pakistani handler. The Pakistani handler encouraged Faraz to join jihad. He said that he had already prepared many youths, and now he too would have to prepare for it. Faraz had sworn to complete any task assigned by the Pakistani handler."

The Madhya Pradesh ATS further stated, "During interrogation, Faraz revealed that he connected with several Pakistani, Indian, and other national Mujahideen through Telegram and WhatsApp groups. Naeem gave him the name of Pakistani martyr Khalid Saifullah and inspired him to emulate him and work like him. Since then, he has been using this name in his jihad activities. We were instructed to instill fear in people and carry out target killings when the time came. All fighters were instructed to prepare passports so that they could travel to Pakistan via another country and receive Mujahideen training. I also obtained my passport. For this motivation, we were also sent videos of Indian Mujahideen fighters training. We have to implement the PFI organization's Mission 2047 agenda and prepare for it. The handler made us swear that we do not accept democratic rule. We are preparing fighters for this purpose. Every fighter must have weapons. When the time comes, we will unite all of India with our fighters." By giving orders to the fighters, we will uproot the Indian rule and implement Shariat. Jihadi material has been found from the accused Mohammad Faraz which confirms his claim. On the above incident being proved to be anti-national, crime number 06/26 under sections 152BNS 2023,13(1)(B), 18UA(P) Act. 1967 was registered against the accused Mohammad Faraz and Naeem Abdullah in Police Station STF Bhopal and accused Mohammad Faraz was arrested. Other accused in this case are being searched."

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