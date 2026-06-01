UP ATS arrests ISI-linked operative from Azamgarh; plotting to assassinate female political leader

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a suspected operative from Azamgarh for allegedly being linked to a terror network run by Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti and supported by Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Recruiting Indian youths through social media

According to the ATS, intelligence inputs indicated that Bhatti's network, in coordination with the ISI and terrorist organisations, was attempting to recruit Indian youths through social media platforms. They were allegedly luring Indian youths with money and inciting their religious sentiments and radicalising them to act as 'sleeper cells' for carrying out terrorist activities.

"These individuals posed a potential threat of orchestrating serious terrorist incidents in India at any moment, thereby endangering the nation's unity, integrity, and sovereignty. Under the ambit of this conspiracy, this terrorist gang was inciting individuals to engage in unlawful activities, such as conducting reconnaissance on specific persons and institutions, assassinating targets, bombing political party offices, and killing security agency personnel or attacking their offices and headquarters," the ATS said.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Sheikh, son of Rehan Ahmad and a resident of Khuddadpur village in Azamgarh's Nizamabad area, allegedly came in contact with the network through WhatsApp and social media accounts operated from Pakistan and Dubai.

Investigators claim he became heavily influenced by the group's ideology and was encouraging others to join the network. "Having become completely indoctrinated by their ideology, he was actively propagating the concept of 'Jihad' and was attempting to recruit his associates and other individuals into this terrorist gang, encouraging them to engage in unlawful acts," the ATS said in a statement.

The ATS alleged that Mohammad Sheikh was being handled by Shahzad Bhatti as well as his associates Ajmal Gurjar and Raza Pakistani.

Alleged assassination plot

According to investigators, the terror network had assigned Mohammad Sheikh a "trial mission" in which he was allegedly asked to threaten and assassinate a female political leader from another state. The ATS claims he was promised involvement in larger operations if he successfully completed the task.

The accused had allegedly procured a 9mm pistol and ammunition and he had formulated a plan to assassinate the aforementioned political leader in the near future. Furthermore, Mohammad Sheikh was actively attempting to persuade other youths in his vicinity to join the Bhatti gang.

Upon the collection of sufficient evidence, the ATS registered a case under Sections 148, 152, and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The accused was subsequently arrested in Azamgarh and remanded to judicial custody on May 31, 2026. The ATS said it recovered one 9mm pistol, four live 9mm cartridges, and one mobile phone from his possession.

The agency plans to seek police custody remand to interrogate the accused further and identify other individuals in India who may be linked to the alleged network.

Also Read: UP ATS arrests two operatives linked to Pakistani gangster, ISI-backed terror plot