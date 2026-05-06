Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests two for ISI links, plot to carry out terror attacks

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two youths for allegedly plotting terror attacks at key installations in the state, officials said on Wednesday. The arrested accused have been identified as Krishna Mishra, 20, a resident of Kushinagar, and Daniyal Ashraf, 23, from Barabanki.

Mishra was arrested in Gorakhpur on Monday, and Ashraf was arrested in Barabanki on Tuesday.

Links with ISI-backed Pakistan gangsters

In a statement, the ATS said the accused were acting on instructions from handlers linked to Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, including gangster Shahzad Bhatti and Abid Jatt. They were reportedly planning to target sensitive sites such as police establishments, such as police stations, outposts, and others in Uttar Pradesh and other cities.

The agency added that further investigation is underway.

The ATS said it had received intelligence inputs indicating that Pakistan-based terror outfits were attempting to recruit Indian youths as "foot soldiers" through social media platforms like Instagram, with the aim of creating sleeper cells to carry out subversive activities.

Recruits were lured with financial incentives

According to the agency, the recruits were being radicalised and lured with financial incentives to target sensitive institutions and police personnel, posing a serious threat to the country's unity, integrity, and sovereignty.

After verifying the inputs through electronic and physical surveillance, ATS teams registered a case at the ATS police station. During interrogation, officials reportedly found Pakistani phone numbers saved on the accused's mobile phones, along with evidence of video calls and voice messages exchanged via social media platforms.

The ATS further said the accused were in contact with suspicious foreign numbers through WhatsApp group calls, allegedly to plan anti-national activities.

Also Read:

Also Read: Ghaziabad: Hindu family returning from temple attacked by youths, pregnant woman among 9 injured