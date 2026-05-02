Ghaziabad: Hindu family returning from temple attacked by youths, pregnant woman among 9 injured

Ghaziabad:

A Hindu family returning home from a temple in Ghaziabad was allegedly attacked by a group of Muslim youths, leaving 9 people injured, including a pregnant woman.

According to reports, Tinku Singh was heading back with his family after visiting a Devi temple when the incident took place near Umar ration shop in the Kotwali थाना area. It is alleged that Farukh Salauddin, along with 15 to 20 associates, attacked the family using sharp weapons, bricks and stones. Women in the family were also reportedly misbehaved with, and their clothes were torn during the assault.

Family pelted with stones after stones

Police said the family, residents of Kaila Bhatta, had visited the temple to perform a traditional ritual known as "jaat lagana", where devotees offer prayers after a wish is fulfilled, often involving shaving a child’s head or offering special food to the deity. The incident occurred around 6 pm on Friday evening.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, City, Dhawal Jaiswal stated that the incident took place around 7.30 pm in the Kotwali area, where a dispute broke out between two groups over movement on the road. Police have registered a case at the Kotwali City police station, and 10 accused have been detained for questioning.

The situation at the spot is currently under control.

The DCP added that both sides were involved in the clash, which included physical assault and stone pelting by some youths. Police teams reached the spot promptly, brought the situation under control, and ensured that the injured were taken to the hospital.

So far, 10 people have been taken into custody. Police said that legal proceedings have been initiated under relevant sections and further action is underway.