Assembly Elections LIVE: Repolling begins in 15 booths of Bengal's Diamond Harbour, Magrahat Paschim seats

New Delhi:

Repolling would be conducted in 15 polling booths of two assembly constituencies - Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim - of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday following an order by Election Commission of India (ECI) of fresh voting based on inputs received from the state poll machinery. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had complained to the poll body, alleging that tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs), booth jamming and rigging in 15 polling booths that went to polls in the second phase on April 29.

The repolling was ordered for 11 booths in Magrahat Paschim and four booths in Diamond Harbour. It is worth noting that the Diamond Harbour assembly constituency is a stronghold of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will also hear a plea by the TMC in which it challenged a Calcutta High Court order that dismissed a petition against ECI's directive that only central forces and Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) employees should be deployed as counting supervisors as counting centres on May 4. The plea will be heard by a two-judge bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi.

The BJP has slammed the TMC's moves and said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is desperate after a majority of exit polls predicted a victory for the saffron party in West Bengal. However, Banerjee has dismissed the exit poll projections and is confident of her return to power for a fourth consecutive term.

Talking about other states, exit polls have given an edge to Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu, while some have also predicted a surprise by Vijay's TVK. In Kerala, exit polls showed a possible return of Congress-led UDF to power. In Assam and Puducherry, exit polls have predicted a victory of the BJP-led NDA.

The counting of votes for all four states and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry will take place on May 4.