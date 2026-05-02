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Assembly Elections LIVE: Repolling begins in 15 booths of Bengal's Diamond Harbour, Magrahat Paschim seats

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: The repolling in West Bengal was ordered for 11 booths in Magrahat Paschim and four booths in Diamond Harbour. It is worth noting that the Diamond Harbour assembly constituency is a stronghold of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.

Voters outside a polling booth in West Bengal/ File photo
Voters outside a polling booth in West Bengal/ File photo Image Source : ANI
New Delhi:

Repolling would be conducted in 15 polling booths of two assembly constituencies - Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim - of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday following an order by Election Commission of India (ECI) of fresh voting based on inputs received from the state poll machinery. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had complained to the poll body, alleging that tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs), booth jamming and rigging in 15 polling booths that went to polls in the second phase on April 29. 

The repolling was ordered for 11 booths in Magrahat Paschim and four booths in Diamond Harbour. It is worth noting that the Diamond Harbour assembly constituency is a stronghold of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will also hear a plea by the TMC in which it challenged a Calcutta High Court order that dismissed a petition against ECI's directive that only central forces and Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) employees should be deployed as counting supervisors as counting centres on May 4. The plea will be heard by a two-judge bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi.

The BJP has slammed the TMC's moves and said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is desperate after a majority of exit polls predicted a victory for the saffron party in West Bengal. However, Banerjee has dismissed the exit poll projections and is confident of her return to power for a fourth consecutive term.

Talking about other states, exit polls have given an edge to Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu, while some have also predicted a surprise by Vijay's TVK. In Kerala, exit polls showed a possible return of Congress-led UDF to power. In Assam and Puducherry, exit polls have predicted a victory of the BJP-led NDA.

The counting of votes for all four states and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry will take place on May 4.

 

Live updates :Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE Updates

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  • 7:46 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Bengal Elections 2026: Repoll ordered in 15 booths of Magrahat West and Diamond Harbour today

    The West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 will see repolling in 15 booths across two constituencies on Saturday (May 2) after the Election Commission ordered fresh voting in selected polling stations of Magrahat West and Diamond Harbour. In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Bengal, the Election Commission said the repolling has been ordered based on inputs received from the state poll machinery and voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. This is the first time that repolling has been ordered in the present set of assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. Click here to read more.

  • 7:32 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    TMC slams EC over repolling in 15 booths

    TMC leader Shashi Panja has hit out at the Election Commission of India (ECI) for ordering repolling in 15 booths of West Bengal in Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim assembly constituencies.

    "The EC thinks that repoll was warranted out there. That is why, just in the press conference, we replied that this was basically the strategy of the BJP that on the day of the poll, first phase or the second phase, they would provoke the other political parties. There were incidents where they would incite some kind of trouble so that there could be a massive repoll in many more booths. We did not react to their provocation...This was the strategy of the BJP. They are not prepared, they are not winning. They tried this devious strategy that lets us have a repoll in many places and defame Bengal," she told reporters on Friday. 

  • 7:30 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP trying to take advantage of exit polls: Bengal Congress chief

    West Bengal Congress chief Subhankar Sarkar said on Friday that the BJP is trying to take the advantage of exit polls, which have predicted a victory for the saffron party in the state. He has called it a propaganda to defeat the BJP.

    "The BJP has taken advantage of the exit polls. All exit polls are saying that the BJP is winning... This propaganda is helping the BJP... According to me, the voters in Bengal have a lot of courage; they have a lot of capability to make decisions. All political parties should wait for the final results," he told news agency ANI.

  • 7:29 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Suvendu says 'we respect Election Commission'

    BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said on Friday that the saffron party respects the Election Commission of India's decision to conduct repolling in 15 polling booths of West Bengal in Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim seats. 

    “Whatever happened at Magrahat West is welcomed. The re-polling should have happened in more booths in Diamond Harbour and in the whole of the Falta segment… There is a system and procedure which is being followed… We respect the Election Commission,” he told reporters.

  • 7:15 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Voters queue outside polling booth in Bengal's Diamond Harbour

    Voters queuing up outside the polling booth 194 in the Haridevpur Primary School in Diamond Harbour assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district. Repolling at 11 booths in Magrahat Paschim and four booths in Diamond Harbour for the West Bengal legislative assembly elections is being held today. 

  • 7:13 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Voters queue outside polling booth in Bengal's Magrahat Paschim

    Voters queuing up outside the polling booth at Uttar Yearpur FP School in Magrahat Paschim assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Repolling at 11 booths in Magrahat Paschim and four booths in Diamond Harbour for the West Bengal legislative assembly elections is being held today. 

  • 7:12 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Voters queue outside polling booth in Diamond Harbour

    Voters queuing up outside the polling booth at booth number 117, Bagda Junior High School in Diamond Harbour assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district. Repolling at 11 booths in Magrahat Paschim and four booths in Diamond Harbour for the West Bengal legislative assembly elections is being held today. 

  • 7:06 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What did Calcutta High Court say on TMC's plea?

    Earlier, the Calcutta High Court dismissed the TMC's plea challenging the ECI's directive, saying there was no illegality in the poll panel's decision. The TMC had argued that the ECI communication was issued without jurisdiction and was based on mere apprehension but the court dismissed it.

  • 7:06 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Two-judge bench to hear TMC plea

    A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi will hear the matter. The hearing will start around 10.30 am on Saturday.

     

  • 7:06 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Supreme Court hearing on TMC's plea today

    Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will also hear a plea by the TMC in which it challenged a Calcutta High Court order that dismissed a petition against ECI's directive over deployment of central forces and PSU employees as counting supervisors on May 4. 

     

  • 7:06 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Repolling in Diamond Harbour, Magrahat Paschim

    The repolling is being conducted in Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim assembly constituencies. In Magrahat Paschim, repolling is being held on 11 booths and in four booths in Diamond Harbour. The Diamond Habour seat is a bastion of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee.

     

  • 7:06 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Repolling from 7 am to 6 pm

    The repolling started at the 15 booths of West Bengal at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), it is being conducted under Section 58(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

     

  • 7:06 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Repolling in 15 Bengal booths today

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) will conduct repolling in 15 booths of West Bengal in two assembly constituencies - Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim - on Saturday. This comes after allegations of EVM tampering by the BJP.

     

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Assembly Election 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026
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