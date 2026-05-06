Bengal post-poll violence: BJP alleges TMC's 'gunda vahini' impersonating its workers to create disorder

Kolkata:

Two days after the Assembly election results in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a sharp statement stating that people linked to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are attempting to disguise themselves as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to create unrest. The party claimed that elements of what it described as the Trinamool's "Gunda Vahini" were trying to mislead the public and spread disorder.

BJP warns of strict action

In its statement, the party said, "the BJP will not tolerate such deception" and warned that anyone involved in "impersonation, intimidation, or taking the law into their own hands" would face severe legal consequences. The leadership reiterated that the full force of the law would be used against those responsible for such activities.

Mandate for change will be protected

Referring to the election mandate, the BJP stressed that the people of Bengal had voted decisively for change and added that a new chapter of governance had begun. The party said the incoming administration is determined to reinforce rule of law, ensure accountability, and safeguard citizens without bias.

Call for end to political violence

The party further emphasised its stance against political intimidation, stating, "There will be zero tolerance for violence, intimidation, or political masquerading. Law will prevail." It asserted that the era of mixing criminality with governance had ended with this election.

Bengal's first BJP govt to take oath on May 9

It is worth noting here that the first BJP government in West Bengal will be sworn in at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on May 9. Although who the next Chief Minister will be is still a mystery, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is being seen as the frontrunner while the names of state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, Union minister Sukanta Majumdar and former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta are also in the mix, PTI reported citing party insiders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin, several Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP- and NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the oath ceremony, with indications emerging that the central leadership is inclined towards picking a "bhumiputra" face rooted in Bengal's linguistic and cultural ethos to head the government.

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