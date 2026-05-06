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Vijay's oath unlikely tomorrow as Tamil Nadu Governor not convinced with numbers for majority: Sources

Reported ByT Raghavan  Edited ByAnurag Roushan  
Published: ,Updated:

TVK chief Vijay's swearing-in appears doubtful as the Tamil Nadu Governor has asked for letters proving support from at least 118 MLAs. Vijay currently has formal backing from only 112 MLAs and has sought more time to gather support.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during a meeting in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during a meeting in Chennai. Image Source : PTI
Chennai:

The possibility of actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay taking oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Thursday (May 7) appears highly unlikely, as per sources. According to sources, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar told leaders during a meeting that it would be more appropriate to proceed only after receiving a letter proving support from 118 MLAs, the number required for a majority in the State Assembly.

During the meeting, Vijay submitted a letter showing support from 112 MLAs. Since he won from two constituencies, the effective strength of his party, TVK, stands at 107. So far, the Congress has officially handed over letters backing five MLAs, bringing the confirmed total to 112.

Vijay seeks more time from Raj Bhavan

Sources stated that after the discussion, Vijay requested some more time from the Governor to secure the remaining support. The political situation continues to evolve as parties weigh their options.

The VCK, which has two MLAs, stated that a decision on extending support to TVK will be taken on Thursday. Similarly, the Left Front's four MLAs will finalise their stand by May 8. Although leaders from the PMK, which holds four seats, met Vijay today, they have not yet issued an official letter of support.

Vijay stakes claim to form govt

Earlier on Wednesday, Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Arlekar and staked a claim to form the government in the state -- two days after his party emerged as the single largest party but was short of a majority. The TVK founder met the Governor at 3.15 pm following an invitation from the Lok Bhavan.

He was accompanied by party leaders, including "Bussy" N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, CT Nirmal Kumar and others during the meeting. Vijay met the Governor hours after the Congress party declared support and following a meeting between the TVK chief and Congress leaders in Chennai. 

ALSO READ: Vijay to align with AIADMK or Congress, others to form Tamil Nadu govt? A look at TVK's numbers game

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